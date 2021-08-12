'Fat mess!' McGregor attacks Cormier after UFC legend and analyst again criticizes embattled Irishman

Conor McGregor has attacked fellow UFC legend Daniel Cormier once more by calling him a "fat mess" and criticizing his "abysmal" way of life, after the pundit told him to "worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass".

Amassing a troubling record of 1-3 in his last four outings, 'The Notorious' has his back up to the wall as of late with bitter feuds raging against the likes of lightweight rivals Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After attacking the former's wife before and after their recent match won by Poirier, when McGregor suffered a horror leg break at the end of the first round, the Irishman has been branded "disgusting" for goading the latter over the death of his father from Covid last year.

A former gym partner of Khabib's at the American Kickboxing Academy, Cormier is McGregor's latest target after he claimed the 33-year-old had crossed the line with his latest digs at Khabib.

"I get shock value and I get trying to get people to talk but way too far," Cormier balked on his ESPN show.

"We talked about wives and families being off limits, but when you’re talking about a man’s everything — Khabib’s dad was his everything — and you’re talking about him being gone today due to something that has been so terrible for our entire world, you use that in a sense to get back?

"[He] absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate," lamented DC.

In another deleted tweet, McGregor took a dig at Cormier by appearing to mock his commentary skills, calling him a "fat drunk f*ck" and adding "clean check right there by Poirier" alongside a photo of McGregor landing a kick on the New Orleans native.

On his video podcast, Cormier pulled up other snaps of Poirier checking McGregor's kicks and laid into his verbal sparring partner.

"It’s much easier for me, because I work at ESPN," DC began. "We have a department that does that, that can get every one of the kicks that Conor did get checked.

"So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the octagon."

Furthermore, Cormier insisted that he meant no ill will by suggesting McGregor might need help.

"The reality is, McGregor is a high-level fighter, but when I said it was a cry for help, I did it with no ill intent,” Cormier said.

"This was just me saying, find some people that are willing to step up and say, 'Hey man, let’s get everything right.' But the reality is, I don’t need to be friends with Conor McGregor. So I really don’t care what he says about me personally. I’m going to continue to do my job. And where he deserves praise, he’ll get praise. Where he deserves to be critiqued, he will get critiqued."

Catching wind of this, McGregor fired off a trio of explosive, again deleted, tweets, where he blasted DC for engaging in a drinking contest with a fellow UFC commentator, Laura Sanko, before the weigh-in for McGregor's last outing at UFC 264.

"Daniel Cormier is a fat mess. Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him," began the first.

"Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight. Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history?" he asked.

"It is a sackable offense for a commentator to be drunk at press work the day before commenting the big fight," McGregor continued.

"Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic at a press event and all wtf. The day before commentating the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful."

"Your back situation's just mental too," McGregor said of common complaints and knocks in the region throughout his career.

"Your weight and way of life is abysmal. And now drunk at work the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon [Jones] on his head kick KO anniversary over you."

"Good always defeats evil? Wasn't sure you were evil. Fakes," McGregor signed off, in a nod to the claim from Khabib that started off this current installment that seems far from bookended.