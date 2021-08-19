Football manager blasted for wanting ‘better way to unify people’ than kneeling after booing is heard again before game in England

A football manager has been told that he should have condemned fans who again booed players when they knelt for Black Lives Matter, earning criticism over his remarks that the gesture is causing "such a rift and divide".

Former Premier League player Gary Rowett voiced his concerns over the taking of the knee after fans audibly disowned the gesture again at Championship club Millwall's home stadium, which had been the setting for similar scenes before a game last December.

While the visiting Fulham players knelt shortly before kick-off, their opponents chose to stand as the jeers rang out, with some raising a fist in the air.

"We need the authorities to help clubs out and find a better way to unify people," argued experienced coach Rowett afterwards, addressing the debate that has raged in England and many other countries around the value of the symbolism.

Are we even shocked they’re booing, Millwall is just a toxic fan base. When we played them at The Den last season, one of their fans racially abused one of our players. But we expect it from them so nothings done about it. Action has to be taken. pic.twitter.com/r73tEQaAks — Emily🕊 (@EClarky97) August 18, 2021

Millwall manager Gary Rowett to Sky on fans booing players taking the knee: "We need to find a better way to unify people. I don’t want to comment on individuals’ decisions to do that but we need to find a way to unify people and at the moment 20 seconds, 30 seconds in a game... — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 17, 2021

"I don’t want to comment on individual people’s decision to do that but we just need to find a way to unify people. At the moment, you know, 20 seconds, 30 seconds before a game [it] is just causing such a rift and divide.

"We need help to find a more positive way of taking some form of action. That’s my opinion.”

That viewpoint was not well received by another former top-flight star, Jobi McAnuff, who was on punditry duties for UK broadcaster Sky Sports.

Millwall fans booing the knee...let’s get this straight...if the knee is seen to be associated with BLM then there will always be boos as BLM are associated with spraying graffiti on statues and war memorials in central London....that’s just the facts of it — sean switzer (@e4irons) August 18, 2021

I don't think some Millwall fans booed because they are necessarily racist. They booed because they are rude and want to look tough. They could suggest a better gesture to defy discrimination, or just remain respectfully quiet. We can all be better people, but some chose not to. — José 💙 CPFC #NanPam ❤️ (@WHL2R90) August 18, 2021

"I don’t think we can be any clearer in terms of the message behind taking the knee and what it stands for," McAnuff told viewers, expressing his disappointment at the booing and Rowett's response.

"What it represents is the fight against racism and discrimination. When somebody decides to make a racist tweet or shout racist abuse, that’s a decision.

"These fans at this club are making a decision to boo players taking the knee. For me, there’s no other explanation any more other than that they’re opposing equality.

🗣 "You're the manager of a football club, you might say you can't control what a fan does but what you can do is condemn it in the strongest possible terms"Jobi McAnuff is disappointed Gary Rowett did not condemn fans who booed players taking the knee before Millwall vs Fulham pic.twitter.com/BjWpFlNnFi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 18, 2021

"You’re a manager of a club: you might say you can’t control what a fan does but what you can do as the figurehead is condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I’m disappointed I haven’t seen it.

“I’m tired of having to come out and get my point across on something that we’ve been so clear about. [We've] on multiple occasions unequivocally said why players take the knee.”

Former England defender Danny Mills was unimpressed with the saga. "We've heard a million times that this is not a political statement. This is about anti-discrimination and anti-racism," he told Sky Sports, calling for those who booed to be "singled out" and banned from attending matches.

🗣 "Players have said this is nothing to do with politics, this is 𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙮 about anti-racism""If you boo an anti-racist statement, in my view that makes you racist"Danny Mills on fans booing players taking the knee after it happened at The Den before Millwall vs Fulham. pic.twitter.com/vfTJMxTq1O — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 18, 2021

Gary Rowett & managers across the land have had a summer of Gareth Southgate showing how to lead on this issue with sensitivity.Yet faced with the inevitable because he manages MIlwall. Rowett effectively said I'm shook to confront it so let me pander to fick instead.SMH — Machel St Patrick Hewitt (@MashStPaddy) August 18, 2021

"Players have come out time and time again and said that this is nothing to do with politics – this is purely about anti-racism. If you actively make a choice and boo an anti-racist statement, which it is, in my view, that makes you racist.

"You can't be in the middle of this. You're either racist or not. It's as simple as that."

England's international male and football teams have strongly backed the taking of the knee, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate speaking out to support the move.

There was fury after fans booed kneeling players when Millwall hosted Derby at the end of 2020, including outrage from players on both teams and warnings that any repeat of the incident could result in sanctions.

Former Leicester, Birmingham and Everton defender Rowett had overseen a 2-1 defeat for his side in the London derby.