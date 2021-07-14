One shot KO: Tyson Fury ‘refused second Covid jab for fear of falling ill ahead of Wilder trilogy fight’, says promoter Bob Arum

Undefeated heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury is understood to have opted against taking a second Covid-19 vaccine jab because he was concerned about falling ill ahead of testing positive for the virus ahead of third Wilder fight.

Fury and Wilder were scheduled to face one another for a third time later this month after an independent arbiter ruled that language in Wilder's contract from his second fight with the Briton guaranteed him a third crack at the man who seized the American's WBC heavyweight title by seventh-round TKO in February last year.

This came just a day after it appeared that an accord had been reached for Fury to face the other recognized heavyweight world champ, Anthony Joshua, after prolonged talks to arrange what would be the biggest world title fight that the weight division has seen in a generation.

However, Wilder – and Joshua, for that matter – will have to wait a little longer for clarity atop the heavyweight frame after news emerged last week that Fury had been forced to bow out of the Wilder contest after testing positive for Covid-19 – with the fight now tentatively scheduled to take place in October.

As his American promoter Bob Arum revealed to BoxingScene.com, Fury had opted against taking his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine for fear that potential side effects might hinder his preparations for the Wilder trilogy fight.

"He got vaccinated in Miami. He got the first shot," Arum said. "And then he said he didn’t want to get the second shot because he didn’t want to get sick [from the vaccination] so close to the fight. So he got Covid instead."

Arum had previously claimed that Fury had been fully vaccinated against the virus but now says that this was a misunderstanding due to the type of vaccine that Fury had received.

"I knew he had one shot, and I was hoping it was Johnson & Johnson. But it wasn’t. It was Moderna," said Arum.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides its recipient with effective protection against Covid-19 with just one shot, while others – such as the Moderna vaccine – require a second jab.

Arum, though, admits he is unsure if the situation would have been different even if Fury had been administered his second inoculation.

"I don’t know if the second shot would’ve meant anything because you still can get Covid after getting the second shot," Arum said.

"I don’t know if it would’ve made a difference, really. He still wouldn’t have been able to train with it."

Fury was among ten members of his camp who tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement of the fight – but Arum says that 'The Gypsy King' remains in high spirits despite the disappointment.

"His spirits were OK," Arum indicated. "He had congestion in his chest [last Thursday]. But as of [Monday] morning, he seems much better."