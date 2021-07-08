Scrapped? Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s trilogy fight ‘will inevitably be called off because of Covid outbreak in champ’s camp’

The hyped third showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be called just weeks before it is due to take place in Las Vegas because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the champion's camp, a report has strongly suggested.

Dethroned Wilder is desperate to avenge the clobbering he took from Fury when he lost his WBC crown in February 2019, suffering a comprehensive knockout that he has been repeatedly pronouncing he will overcome at their scheduled trilogy bout on July 24.

That will now be called off as a result of a coronavirus crisis among Fury's team, according to an ESPN report that has described the postponement as "inevitable".

Extrovert Fury has made no reference to any issue on his heavily-followed social media accounts in the last 24 hours, prefering to concentrate on addressing a potential heavyweight clash with UFC king Francis Ngannou and celebrating England's place in the final of Euro 2020, which he greeted with an enthusiastic rendition of unofficial national team anthem 'Three Lions'.

Should be confirmed shortly that Fury/Wilder III to be pushed back from July 24 in Vegas to September because of Covid-19 outbreak in Fury camp. — Jim White (@JimWhite) July 8, 2021

When you hear Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3 is likely to be cancelled because of a Covid-19 outbreak in Fury's camp pic.twitter.com/Uh3HvEJu6c — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 8, 2021

The towering Mancunian was in bed in Las Vegas as he carried out an interview with esteemed boxing journalist Gareth A Davies that was published on Thursday.

"I just got back from training," Fury said when he was asked why he was lying down.

"I've just done a good hard sparring session with some bag work. A bit of stretching. I eat, sleep, train, repeat and nothing else."

The interview included an advert for the fight and there were no clear indications during the chat that the scrap was about to be called off.

Fury had been planning a mammoth all-British unification showdown with Anthony Joshua before an independent arbitrator ruled that he must face Wilder again, having drawn his first fight with the 'Bronze Bomber'.

"Please, Fury, dont get injured or pull out," wrote one viewer in response to his latest interview. "Us Wilder fans all want you to be 100 per cent, because you are going to need it."