‘Fury did not do what he was supposed to do’: Boxing champ blasted for ‘failing to take both vaccine jabs’ as Covid scuppers fight

Tyson Fury has been blamed for the collapse of his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder after at least one Covid-19 infection in his camp, according to reports – while his opponent is said to have taken two Pfizer jab doses.

Strong rumors began to circulate on Thursday that the fight would be called off at little more than two weeks' notice, and assistant trainer and former middleweight titlist Andy Lee, his charge and ex-heavyweight strap holder Joseph Parker and featherweight contender Isaac Lowe are now said to have been among the members of Fury's team to have caught Covid.

Mancunian Fury is one of around 46 million people in the UK to have had at least one vaccine dose, according to Dan Rafael – but the WBC king "never got the second", the boxing expert has claimed.

Promoters Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions are yet to confirm the postponement, but an announcement is expected later today, while Rafael has been told that a new date in October is also likely.

BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed. New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive. #boxing#FuryWilder3 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 8, 2021

“If Tyson Fury and his team did what they should have done and said they had done, this fight would be on and not off,” Finkel told World Boxing News.

“Deontay did what he was supposed to. He got his two Pfizer vaccines and so did the members of his team. He’s ready to go, and this is because Fury did not do what he was supposed to.”

In their only announcement on the issue until now, Top Rank have said: "We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date."

Wilder is desperate for revenge over Fury after being dethroned by knockout in February 2020, proving the most recent contest for both fighters.

After winning arbitration over @Tyson_Fury when the champion sought to fight @anthonyjoshua instead of finishing his trilogy, @BronzeBomber is beside himself after this delay. “Again now, he did wrong and I’m the one being penalized,” Wilder told his manager Shelly Finkel. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) July 9, 2021

"After winning arbitration over Tyson Fury when the champion sought to fight

Anthony Joshua instead of finishing his trilogy, [Wilder] is beside himself after this delay," said boxing writer Lance Pugmire.

"'Again now, he did wrong and I’m the one being penalized,' Wilder told his manager, Shelly Finkel."

Adamant they were allowed a rematch, with the first installment of the trilogy ruled a controversial draw, Wilder's team pushed for a third clash.

The bid threw a major spanner in the works for the planned all-British box office blockbuster unification match between Fury and Anthony Joshua, resulting in an arbitration court ordering 'The Gypsy King' to settle the rivalry with Wilder for once and for all.

In this @FightHubTV clip, Bob Arum tells me that Tyson Fury and his corner are vaccinated. Yes I know you can still get covid but just for reference. pic.twitter.com/noxsukx2U8 — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) July 8, 2021

At a press event just under a month ago, Top Rank chief Bob Arum insisted that both fighters and their camps had received the vaccine.

"We tell all our fighters – you guys are fighting for big money, and promoters are laying out big money," he said.

"Get yourself vaccinated so you don’t [get] Covid. Now, you take the two fighters here.

"Fury is totally vaccinated. And I talked with Shelly Finkel a little while ago, and he said that Wilder’s been fully vaccinated. And their corners have been vaccinated. That’s taking responsibility.

Elsewhere, lightweight king Teofimo Lopez has offered his support to the Mancunian.

"Sh*t... it got your team too?!," he posted on Twitter, alongside a bacteria emoji and a photo of the Top Rank stable stars sharing a word.

Like Fury, Lopez has seen his own next outing against George Kambosos put on the backburner due to contracting Covid-19, from which he is now recovering in Las Vegas.

The defense of his 135 lbs crowns should now take place on August 14, potentially setting up a mouth-watering Madison Square Garden rematch against the division's former ruler, Vasyl Lomachenko, whom he dethroned last year.