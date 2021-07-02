‘I thought he was French’: Man. City’s Laporte & Spain defender Torres branded ‘clowns’ for shocker that gifted Swiss goal (VIDEO)

Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte have been slated for Spain conceding another dreadful goal at Euro 2020 – with many fans admitting that they only realized the Manchester City star was Spanish after noticing his hapless culpability.

Villarreal lynchpin Torres, who has been repeatedly linked with Premier League giants Manchester United, and City center-back Laporte conspired to gift the ball to Remo Freuler midway through the second half at Krestovsky Stadium.

Underdogs Switzerland took full advantage as Freuler, who was sent off shortly afterwards for a contentious challenge in a questionable refereeing decision, squared the ball to Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who slotted in to make it 1-1.

"Eric Garcia benched, so Pau Torres starts with Laporte," said a heavily-followed analyst on Twitter before the match, striking what turned out to be a prophetic warning.

"Still think [Spain boss Luis] Enrique shouldn’t play Pau as a left-sided center-back with Laporte on the right, like the first two group games.

"You lose much of what Laporte brought against Slovakia and Croatia in the build-up by playing him as a right-sided center-back."

Laporte scored Spain's second goal in their 5-0 crushing of Slovakia in their final group game, helping them to their only win of their first five matches at the finals.

A $79 million signing for the current Premier League champions in 2018, Laporte played for France at almost every youth level including Les Bleus' under-21s, then switched to Spain this year.

"Excuse my ignorance," pleaded one critic of the 27-year-old, watching on as Spain again looked brittle at the back.

"Isn't Aymeric Laporte a French name? I could have sworn this guy is French, and plays for France."

The pair were ultimately redeemed as Spain sneaked through in St. Petersburg, winning 3-1 on penalties aftetr the game finished 1-1 to book a semifinal date with Italy or Belgium in which any more mistakes are likely to receive more punishment.