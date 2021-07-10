‘I used to laugh at you’: England star Kane’s tearful wife writes gushing public love letter as she tells him to win Euro final

The wife of Harry Kane, Kate, has written a hearfelt love letter to the England captain on the eve of his nation's Euro 2020 final, telling him to bring the trophy home by beating Italy at Wembley.

Tottenham ace Kane had a slow start to the tournament, leading to calls to drop him following suspicions he might not be match fit after failing to score in the 1-0 victory over Croatia, the 0-0 draw with Scotland and the Group D decider against the Czech Republic, which England won 1-0.

Yet he finally began to deliver with the second goal in the 2-0 win at Germany's expense in the last 16, followed by a brace in the impressive 4-0 quarterfinal dismantling of Ukraine in Rome.

On Wednesday, Kane then netted the most important strike of his life, converting a penalty rebound past Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in extra time to set up a Wembley date with four-time World Cup winners Italy.

To mark the most important match in English football since 1966, Kate Kane has penned an open love letter to the striker.

"H, you know I’m not one to cry too easily but I found myself in tears when I started writing down how proud you’re making us all and what you’re doing for the country," she gushed to her vast following of more than 162,000 on Instagram.

"I used to laugh at you when we started going out and you'd be round mine playing penalties with my brother Tom and Seamus the dog, and you'd say you would be England captain one day.

"But that's you – you set yourself a goal and you achieve it. You always said you were going to the Euro to get to the final.

"You're just such an amazing husband and dad, and the children can't wait to have you home."

"Imagine telling them all about this summer one day when they're a bit older. We all love you so much, skipper.

"Bring it home for the country. You deserve to lift that trophy with this incredible England team."

Kane replied to his wife and the mother of their three children with a simple "Love you" and a pair of loveheart and loveheart smiley emojis.

The 27-year-old, who could become England's record scorer in finals tournaments, has said that playing at Wembley makes tomorrow's spectacle "even bigger and even more special".

"To have our own fans there singing and edging us on – the energy is going to be amazing," he told UEFA. "So there will be no better place to win our second major trophy than at Wembley again."

"It's a great moment in our history as a nation. The excitement is going to be through the roof; I'm sure there'll be a few nerves as well.

"It's just about going out there and feeding off all that energy in the stadium and the crowd and trying to use that to our advantage."

Recognizing the fixture's place in history Kane also said: "In 1966, England won the World Cup and it was such an amazing achievement as a team and as a country.

"The fans are so behind us, every tournament they're pushing us and willing us to get far and this has been no different.

"Now we have that opportunity to create even more history, and [for] our parents and family members who've never seen England in a final before – and I know that goes across the whole country.

"It's a special moment to be in and if we can finish the job and win, then obviously we'll be remembered in history for the rest of our lives. That's the challenge we have, so we'll have to go and take it."