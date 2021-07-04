Cristiano Ronaldo could EXTEND Juventus deal to keep him at club for at least two years – reports

Far from seeking an exit from Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo would be keen to extend his stay at Juventus for one more year to keep him at the club until the summer of 2023, according to reports in Italy.

Rumors throughout last season had linked a disgruntled Ronaldo with a move away from Juve this summer, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain said to be a potential destination for the glory-hungry Portugal superstar.

That speculation intensified after Juventus crashed out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage against Porto, and again when the Old Lady limped home in fourth place in Serie A, relinquishing the title they had won for the past nine seasons in a row.

But rather than force a way out, it seems Ronaldo could be looking to stick around for even longer as Juve seek to rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri, who has returned to replace the sacked Andrea Pirlo.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo’s super-agent Jorge Mendes has broached the possibility of a new deal until 2023, which would add one year to the forward’s current contract.

Formal discussions are not believed to have begun, and the Italian outlet notes that they would “not be easy” – but the very idea that Ronaldo would be willing to remain for longer presents an about-turn from the predominant narrative of the past few months.

Earlier this week, Juventus director of football Federico Cherubini said that there were “no signals” that Ronaldo wanted to part ways with the club early, further building the case for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to stay.

However, complicating matters for any possible contract extension could be Ronaldo’s wages, which at a reported €31 million ($37 million) a year dwarf those of any other player at Juve and indeed in Serie A.

In a period when many top clubs have seen their finances ravaged by Covid-19, the sums needed to snag Ronaldo could also mean there are fewer takers for the Portugal superstar’s signature than there otherwise might be.

Ronaldo’s numbers, however, still mark him out as among the best in the business.

CR7 struck five goals at this summer’s Euro 2020 before his team exited to Belgium in the last 16, while he finished last season as Serie A top-scorer with 29 goals in 33 games.