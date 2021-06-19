Skip to it: Ex-UFC’s Ostovich flaunts curves on social media as she amps up training for VanZant bare-knuckle bout (PHOTOS)

Fight siren Rachael Ostovich isn't leaving much to her fans' imagination after she uploaded a series of sizzling snaps online as she prepares for her upcoming bare-knuckle boxing bout with fellow stunner Paige VanZant.

Ostovich, 30, is looking for a measure of revenge against VanZant after losing to the Sports Illustrated covergirl by armbar submission in the Octagon two years ago - and judging by her recent Instagram activity, her knuckles aren't the only thing she is baring in advance of the fist-fight.

The former UFC star has rarely been accused of covering up too much of her figure during her rise to stardom and her latest sartorial choice - a skimpy, low cut black one-piece swimsuit - seems to have risen the pulses of her army of fans online.

"Jump rope for hearts lol," wrote Ostovich to accompany the two-picture set, which shows her preparing to work on her cardio with a jump-rope.

"You just give me Kardashian vibes but 100x better," replied one of Ostovich's fans.

"My God," was the more speechless response from another, while a third cheekily asked if she could upload a video next time around.

Just under a month remains until Ostovich and VanZant renew their rivalry under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, with the pair are set to headline the BKFC 19 fight card on July 23.

The fight will likely be seen by Ostovich as an opportunity to breathe new life into her combat sports career after leaving the UFC following defeat to Gina Mazant last November - a fight which capped a three-fight losing streak for the Hawaii native.

The former 'The Ultimate Fighter' cast-member won just a single fight during her UFC tenure and exited the promotion with a 4-6 career record.

VanZant, meanwhile, was one of the more high profile additions to the BKFC roster when she inked a deal with the upstart fight league last August but came up short in her debut fight this past February when she was outpointed by Britain Hart across five rounds.

But VanZant, who has recently launched her own OnlyFans-style website, is under no illusions as to the drawing power of her July brawl with Ostovich - or more specifically, why so many of her fans are expected to tune in.

"Come for the boobies, stay for the violence," she wrote online alongside a fight poster promoting the event.

One suspects fans of either fighter won't need a second invitation.