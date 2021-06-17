Russia boss Cherchesov becomes viral smash for swigging on Coke after Ronaldo shuns brand

Cristiano Ronaldo might have taken the fizz out of Coca-Cola’s share price after shunning the soft drinks giant at a Euro 2020 press conference, but Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov has no such concerns about the black stuff.

Ronaldo’s act of removing a pair of Coke bottles and promoting the virtues of water at a press conference ahead of Portugal’s match against Hungary this week supposedly wiped billions from the American beverage maker’s share price.

The chiseled Portuguese football icon clearly has concerns about being pictured with a drink which has long been accused of causing obesity and rotting people’s teeth.

But don’t worry Coke execs, you still have a big fan in the form of Russia manager Cherchesov.

The 57-year-old ‘Sbornaya’ boss was happy to swig on a bottle of Coke at his pre-match press conference before Russia took on Finland in St. Petersburg this week.

Appearing alongside his coach, Russia defender Georgy Dzhikiya initially gestured to the bottles and asked Cherchesov: “Did you see what Cristiano did when he got rid of them?”

Cherchesov merely shrugged before glugging on a bottle of Coke Zero which had been placed in front of him.

Cherchesov swigging some (sugar-free) Coke before his presser, Dzhikiya asks him: 'Didn't you see what Cristiano did yesterday? He got rid of it.' Stani's body evidently not as much of a temple as CR7's #Euro2020pic.twitter.com/kOZQBZL3zH — Liam Tyler (@tyler_lj) June 15, 2021

Portugal vs Russia pic.twitter.com/hivHH2psrL — No Context Russian Football (@NCRusFootball) June 16, 2021

The moment was shared widely online, drawing humor for the comparisons between the approach from the slightly more rotund Cherchesov – a former international goalkeeper – and Ronaldo, a man famously obsessed with treating his body as a temple.

Some joked that Cherchesov's gesture would rapidly restore Coke's share price – while Ronaldo would be triggered.

But Ronaldo might not always have been so right-minded about being pictured with Coke products.

Some fans were quick to drag up images of CR7 promoting the brand earlier in his career, as well as the likes of fast food company KFC. That led to accusations of hypocrisy against the 36-year-old legend.

So Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like Coke huh?Well this is awkward.....Guess the pay check stopped coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/hDRGbqmDmo — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer at the European Championships when he bagged a brace against Hungary in front of more than 60,000 fans in Budapest on Tuesday.

Ronaldo now has 11 goals across his appearances at five editions of the tournament, overtaking France icon Michel Platini, who struck nine goals – all of which came at Euro ’84.

Juventus ace Ronaldo also took his overall international tally to 106 – just three shy of the all-time record held by Iranian icon Ali Daei.

Portugal are next in action against three-time Euro kings Germany in Munich on Saturday. The Germans head into that game having lost their Group F opener to France 1-0 at the same venue on Tuesday.

Players shunning sponsors has become a running theme at Euro 2020. France star Paul Pogba – a devout Muslim – was seen removing a bottle of Heineken from his press conference this week, despite the bottle being non-alcoholic.

Responding to the furor over Ronaldo’s actions towards one of their major sponsors, UEFA attempted to play down the row.

“Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences,” said a Euro 2020 spokesperson, adding that everyone “is entitled to their drink preferences.”

But if Coke have lost a fan in Ronaldo, at least they’ve still got one in Cherchesov.