Combat sports bombshells Paige VanZant & Rachael Ostovich book OFFICIAL date for bare-knuckle brawl (PHOTOS)

Former UFC foes Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich are set to renew their rivalry in the world of bare-knuckle boxing after it was confirmed that the two sirens will clash at BKFC's bumper event in July.

VanZant, the bare-knuckle boxer who has recently been baring all on her subscription-based OnlyFans-style website, clashed with Ostovich in the Octagon back in January 2019 where '12 Gauge' won by first-round armbar submission – but this time around, VanZant will have to let her fists do the talking.

The 27-year-old VanZant was a high-profile addition to the BKFC roster last year when she signed an exclusive four-fight deal with the upstart fight league reported to be worth over $1 million, but she came up short in her debut earlier this year when she was outpointed by pro boxer Brittain Hart after five two-minute rounds of action.

In that particular contest Hart would develop an early lead on the scorecards before VanZant rallied towards the latter part of the fight, and was adjudged the winner of the final frame as she upped the pace and tempo of her performance.

Afterwards, the bitterly disappointed VanZant admitted that she briefly contemplated retirement – but soon resolved to continue her career, and asked BKFC supremo David Feldman to ensure that she could get back into the squared circle as soon as possible.

It was confirmed on Thursday that this opportunity will come on July 23 against the equally picturesque Ostovich.

Ostovich, meanwhile, inked her own deal with BKFC in April after the former 'The Ultimate Fighter' alum dropped her final three fights in the UFC, including her first-round defeat to VanZant two years ago.

Her final fight in the UFC came last November when she was finished by third-round TKO by Gina Mazany. Ostovich remains winless in all forms of combat sport since December 2017.

However, despite both fighters combining to a 1-7 record in their most recent fights, it is expected that the VanZant-Ostovich clash will generate significant interest for BKFC.

VanZant has raised her public profile considerably in recent years, owing to an appearance on the reality series 'Dancing with the Stars' as well as her inclusion in the pages of Sports Illustrated's popular swimsuit issue.