Back to the grind: Bare knuckle babe VanZant returns to risque form after urging MMA bosses to give husband a ‘f*cking title shot’

Ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant called for her husband, unbeaten MMA star Austin Vanderford, to be given a title shot by Bellator after joining him in the cage following his latest win, only to promptly return to scantily-clad form.

Middleweight powerhouse Vanderford survived a nasty gash to beat Fabian Edwards by a unanimous decision at UFC 259, and his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) wife joined him and his team to celebrate in the immediate aftermath of his victory.

Adoring VanZant was unequivocal in her appraisal after watching the 31-year-old, who has frequently accompanied her for semi-nude photo shoots on her massively popular Instagram page, extend his perfect MMA record to 11 wins with his fifth Bellator triumph.

"Give him his f*cking title shot," she wrote, before Vanderford publicly thanked the social media sensation for being "amazing" and produced a photo of her carrying him on her back, upon which he added: "Piggy backing my way to the top."

Pronouncing her partner a "king", VanZant was soon back to her reliably risque posts on her social media platform, where she routinely hawks her subscription site offering revealing snaps of herself away from training.

Before leaving the UFC on a losing run last year, the 27-year-old flyweight admitted that she can make more money from her extra-curricular modeling career than she does from fighting.

"Back to your regularly scheduled content," she duly told her fanbase of more than 2.8 million in the photo that followed the blood-dripped scene with Vanderford, sitting on a chair in lingerie and black boots.

VanZant donned a headpiece for her next shot, insisting "you should see me in a crown" in a post that led Brazilian MMA hulk Gabi Garcia to declare her an "idol".

The American is looking to avenge her debut BKFC defeat when she next turns out for the promotion in July, and it is certain that she will continue to thrill her many admirers with new photoshoots between now and then, further cementing her place as one of the most high-profile fighters in her new discipline.

Vanderford will no doubt be seen in some of those photos as he takes time out to prepare for his next showdown.

"My dog might be a simp for his wife but, outside of that, this dude is a legit monster who will become a world champion," said Malki Kawa, of Vanderford's management team.