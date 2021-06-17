Denmark doctors urge ‘peace and privacy’ for Eriksen after news he needs heart-starter device following collapse at Euro 2020

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart-starting ICD device as he continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered during his team’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s match and needed to be revived with the aid of a defibrillator.

The Inter Milan star, 29, has since issued a message to fans reassuring them that he was “fine in the circumstances”.

Denmark’s medical team announced on Thursday that the playmaker will need an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD," read a statement.

“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”

ICDs are fitted under the skin and keep track of a patient’s heart rate. If an abnormal heart rhythm is detected the device delivers an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.

More details have emerged of the terrifying ordeal in Copenhagen on Saturday, which saw Eriksen’s Denmark teammates – including captain Simon Kjaer – form a barrier around him while he received life-saving treatment.

German doctor Jens Kleinefeld was among those on the scene, and has revealed what Eriksen said after regaining consciousness.

“I’m back with you” the midfielder is reported as saying, before adding: “Damn, I’m only 29 years old.”

After being suspended, the game restarted after a delay of more than 90 minutes – a decision which has caused considerable controversy over whether it was the right step considering the emotional state of the Denmark team.

Finland went on to win 1-0 thanks to a 60th-minute header from Joel Pohjanpalo, while Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his penalty saved by Lukas Hradecky.

Denmark play Belgium in their second Group B game in Copenhagen on Thursday. The Belgian team have said they will stop play in the 10th minute of the match to honor Eriksen, in a nod to his shirt number.

Eriksen will be supporting his team from his bed in a nearby hospital, with questions remaining over his seemingly diminishing chances of ever resuming his professional career.