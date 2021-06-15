‘I’m fine’: Christian Eriksen hails ‘amazing’ reaction from fans in update from hospital bed after shocking Euro 2020 collapse

Denmark and Inter ace Christian Eriksen has been pictured for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in an incident which left viewers fearing for his life, revealing he is "fine under the circumstances".

In an outpouring of public support that bosses have described as "overwhelming", the Danish FA (DBU) has been passing messages on to the stricken star while he continues his seemingly miraculous recovery following his traumatic ordeal.

Eriksen's family and manager visited him shortly after he was admitted, and he has spoken to the rest of the Denmark squad, including a personal chat with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, since he was resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken stadium on Saturday.

Now the DBU has posted a photo of the 29-year-old raising his thumb in bed.

"Hello everyone," said the midfielder in a social media post that received well over 200,000 likes within a matter of hours.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

Fans have been adding messages to a specially created wall at one of the venues run by the tournament in Denmark, which is one of the co-host countries for the finals.

"Many have already stopped by to show their support," said organizers, inviting even more supporters to "show that the whole of Denmark is behind him."

"We take pictures of the greetings and send them on to DBU, which has promised to send them on to Christian Eriksen and the family."

Since the scare, big names of the competition have not just been playing for their countries but also Eriksen too.

After scoring a brace against Russia for Belgium, Inter pal Romelu Lukaku said "Chris...Chris...I love you" through the camera in an emotional celebration.

Lukaku went to the camera and said "I love you" to Christian Eriksen after scoring for Belgium ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ySeU9OWvUg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2021

"I was scared. You live strong moments together," the striker admitted to ITV after the 3-0 win.

"I spent more time with him than with my family.

"It was difficult to play the game. I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him."

Great news! All the best, Christian! 🙏❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2021

Former and rival clubs also sent their well wishes to Eriksen, with Spurs uploading the same photo and writing "speedy recovery, Christian Eriksen. We're all with you," and adding a white love heart.

Barcelona commented on the Danish FA's post and replied: "Great news. All the best, Christian," with a prayer emoji and red love heart.

Simon Kjær was one of the first players to respond to Eriksen after he collapsed.He then comforted his partner moments after.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zwB6ynDPiX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2021

Elsewhere, for his heroics that saved his teammate's life in preventing Eriksen from swallowing his own tongue and performing CPR, AC Milan are reportedly considering making Denmark captain Simon Kjaer their own skipper in the next Italian Serie A season.

Danish fans have backed a campaign for Eriksen to take the armband at the club, Gazzetta dello Sport has said.