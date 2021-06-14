‘I will not give up’: Christian Eriksen could be at Denmark’s next game, ‘wants to understand what happened’ in harrowing collapse

Stricken Denmark star Christian Eriksen has reassured fans about his recovery and could even attend his nation's next game when they face Belgium at Euro 2020 on Thursday, with his agent saying the player is out of serious danger.

Less than two days after his ordeal shocked the world when he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's tournament opener against Finland, Eriksen's manager has claimed that the playmaker could leave hospital soon and wants to watch his side's showdown with the top-ranked side at Copenhagen's nearby Parken.

That would mean a remarkably swift return for Eriksen to the stadium where he lay prone on the turf before being resuscitated and taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of the match on Saturday, when fans and players feared for his life.

Relaying Eriksen's words to Gazzetta dello Sport, representative Martin Schoots quoted the midfielder as saying: "Thanks for your support. I will not give up.

Also on rt.com ‘He was gone’: Denmark doctor confirms Eriksen suffered CARDIAC ARREST in Euro 2020 pitch collapse, needed defibrillator

“I feel better but I want to understand what happened to me. I want to say 'thank you' to everyone for everything you have done for me.”

Schoots said that Eriksen is in jovial spirits and had received messages from fans at the facility. "He joked, he was in a good mood," he added. "I found him fine.

"We all want to understand what happened to him. The doctors are carrying out in-depth examinations; it will take time."

There were emotional scenes after the Netherlands beat Ukraine in their first match of the finals on Sunday, winning at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where Eriksen once starred for Ajax.

"I had to overcome a mental hurdle to play," said Oranje defender Daley Blind, who played with Eriksen during his time in Amsterdam and was diagnosed with a heart condition himself after collapsing on the pitch during a Champions League match in 2019.

Also on rt.com Eriksen didn’t have Covid and wasn’t vaccinated, says Inter Milan director, as Denmark star recovers from terrifying collapse

"I'm proud that I did it. Then eventually the emotion comes out. For me, there were things [in the incident] that I recognized. That made it all the more intense.

"To hear that he is doing well now gives everyone the strength to be able to play on anyway. As for his future, please leave it alone."

Netherlands boss Frank de Boer managed Eriksen at Ajax between 2010 and 2013. “It was very difficult for me to see those pictures," said the shaken coach.

"We watched the game together and I had to retreat to my room. I've worked with him for years.

"We should have had a [staff] meeting but we postponed it... I didn't want to talk about football at the time.”