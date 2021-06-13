Football fan ‘in serious condition after PLUNGING FROM STANDS at Wembley’ during England v Croatia Euro 2020 game

A football fan has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after reportedly falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium in London during the England versus Croatia game at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

According to local reports, the supporter went over a barrier before plunging to the ground.

“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley,” read a statement from the stadium.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

UEFA also confirmed the news of the worrying incident, which occurred during a game where around 22,500 supporters were allowed into the stadium.

One England fan told local news outlet The Evening Standard: “We saw his legs go over the barrier and then he fell and hit the ground and didn’t move.

“It seemed to take staff ages to get to him. One guy near us who saw the whole thing was crying his eyes out.”

Another fan told the Standard that onlookers had been "traumatized" by the scene.

“I didn’t see it but spoke to some of the guys who did at half-time. They were traumatized. He fell from the balcony towards the seats and the concrete.

“I think it happened around kick-off otherwise I would have noticed. That bit of seating was cleared.”

Also on rt.com Euro 2020: England gain revenge for Moscow heartache as they see off Croatia at Wembley

Fans had been looking forward to the encounter in bright sunshine in the English capital.

The game was the first for both teams in their Group D campaign, and was a rematch of the World Cup semi-final won by Croatia in Moscow in 2018.

England emerged as winners on Sunday thanks to a second-half strike from Raheem Sterling.