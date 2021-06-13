‘He was gone’: Denmark doctor confirms Eriksen suffered CARDIAC ARREST in Euro 2020 pitch collapse, needed defibrillator

Christian Eriksen’s mid-game collapse was caused by a cardiac arrest and the star was “gone” before being revived with a defibrillator, the Denmark team doctor has said.

Eriksen crashed to the turf towards the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The 29-year-old received immediate medical treatment as he lay prone and motionless on the pitch, while teammates and fans looked on with distress.

The Inter Milan midfielder was eventually taken off the pitch on a stretcher after regaining consciousness and is said to be stable in hospital.

At a press conference on Sunday, Denmark doctor Morten Boesen gave more details on the terrifying ordeal which shocked the world of football.

“We don't have an explanation for what happened,” Boesen was quoted as saying.

“I didn't see it live, I saw it on the screen after it happened. It was a cardiac arrest. He was gone and we did cardiac resuscitation.

“How close were we [to losing him]? I don't know. We got him back after 1 defib. That's quite fast. The details, I'm not a cardiologist, so I will leave to the experts.”

