Eriksen didn’t have Covid and wasn’t vaccinated, says Inter Milan director, as Denmark star recovers from terrifying collapse

Christian Eriksen had not contracted Covid-19 and was not vaccinated against the virus, according to the director of the Danish star’s club team, Inter Milan.

Eriksen, 29, fell to the turf towards the end of the first half in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Saturday.

He was immediately given emergency heart treatment which was described as “life-saving” by Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen.

Both sets of players as well as fans in the stadium and around the world watched on in horror with many fearing the worst as Eriksen lay prone on the pitch.

However, Eriksen was conscious when he was taken off on a stretcher, and an update said the midfielder was “awake and stable” in hospital, where he continues to recover.

Discussions have turned to what caused the worrying scenes, with the cardiologist at Eriksen’s former club Tottenham giving his insight in an interview with a UK newspaper on Sunday.

Sanjay Sharma, of St. George’s University of London, said Eriksen had no prior heart issues detected during his time at the Premier League club.

“Certainly his tests up to 2019 were completely normal with no obvious underlying cardiac fault. Every single year he was tested. I can vouch for that because I did the tests,” Sharma said.

He suggested, however, that some footballers who have contracted “a sub-clinical Covid infection” may have suffered “scarring of the heart.”

The notion that Eriksen was one such player was dismissed by Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta.

“He didn't have Covid and wasn't vaccinated either,” Marotta told Rai Sport, according to Reuters.

“I can say the Inter medical staff have been in contact with them from the start,” he added, referring to Denmark's medical staff.

Eriksen was shielded by his teammates as he was given emergency treatment following his collapse, which came as the ball traveled towards him after a throw-in.

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer was praised for his rapid response to the situation, immediately checking to ensure his teammate did not swallow his tongue and also starting treatment on him. Kjaer later comforted Eriksen’s distraught partner Sabrina, who had come onto the pitch to get closer to the stricken footballer.

When Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, Kjær was first to help him and summon the medical team to quickly get onto the pitch. After, he guided his teammates to cover Eriksen while he received medical treatment and consoled Eriksen's wife Sabrina.Nothing but respect. ❤️🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/GrY8oCXc4D — 433 (@433) June 12, 2021

Denmark doctor Boesen gave an insight into what happened as the anxious moments unfolded.

“We were called on the field when Christian fell over. I did not even get to see it, but it quickly became clear that he was not conscious,” Boesen said.

“When we got there, he was lying on his side and was breathing and had a pulse. Pretty quickly, the picture changed, and then we started life-saving heart treatment.

“We also got fantastic quick help from the stadium doctor and the rest of the emergency services, and we got the necessary measures implemented.

“We got Christian back, and he managed to talk to me before he was taken to the hospital for further investigation and examination.”

UEFA initially suspended the match before announcing that it would continue at the request of the Denmark players, who had reportedly been FaceTimed by Eriksen from hospital to reassure them he was OK.

The decision has nonetheless been criticized – including by the likes of Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel – because of the emotional effects the players were still feeling.

When play did resume at Parken Stadium, the final four minutes of the first half were completed in a subdued manner before the players took a five-minute break and began the second half.

Appearing in a first-ever match at a major tournament finals, Finland claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo’s header on 59 minutes, which Danish ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel allowed through his grasp.

Despite the importance of the goal, the Finnish players remained low-key in their celebrations.

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then had a poor penalty saved with 18 minutes left as the Finns held on for victory.

Thoughts, however, were still very much with Eriksen and what the events of Saturday will mean for his football career moving forwards.