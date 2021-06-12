Euro 2020: Danish star Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after collapsing on pitch during game with Finland

The Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen was delayed after Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and was given CPR in a medical emergency during Saturday's Group B fixture.

Inter Milan's Eriksen fell to the ground with around two minutes remaining in the first half prompting the immediate concern of his teammates and match officials.

Emergency services soon rushed to the field where reports state that the Inter Milan player was given CPR on the pitch as concerned teammates and fans looked on.

After lengthy treatment, Eriksen was stretchered from the pitch with his Danish teammates providing a barrier to obstruct the view of pitch-side photographers.

The incident prompted huge concern in the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, with several supporters pictures in tears in the stands. Eriksen's Danish teammate Martin Braithwaite appeared to be praying, while goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also appeared to be gravely concerned.

Shocking scenes in Denmark Vs Finals match, as Christian Eriksen suddenly collapses to the ground mid-play.Paramedics have rushed to the field and CPR is being utilized.Tragically sad. Praying for Eriksen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mrUqWocTnN — FootyEmporium (@EmporiumFooty) June 12, 2021

Denmark's players had to form a protective ring around their teammate. A distraught wife was broadcast to the world. TV broadcasters and cameramen are capable of blocking footage of pitch invaders, but not this? Sorry, that is not ok. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 12, 2021

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Schmeichel and defender Simon Kjaer were also pictured comforting a woman on the field who is understood to be Eriksen's wife.

More than 30 minutes after the incident, it is understood that many fans remain inside the stadium - with several of them said to be in a 'state of shock'.

A photograph of Eriksen being removed from the field on a stretcher appears to show that Inter Milan player was conscious at the time.

Further information from UEFA is expected at a press conference due to take place at 19:45 CET, but European football's governing body added in a tweet that Eriksen has been "transferred to hospital and has been stabilized".

A release from the Danish FA has since confirmed that "Christian Eriksen is awake" and is undergoing further examinations.

According to reports online, thousands of fans remain in the stadium more than an hour after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, with fans of both Denmark and Finland chanting Christian Eriksen's name.

The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition. UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Tonight’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium and Russia will go ahead at 21.00 CET as planned. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

UPDATE: UEFA have confirmed that after discussions with players from both Denmark and Finland, the remainder of the game will be played at 20:30 CET. The final four minutes of the first half will be played, before a five-minute half time break and then the second half will take place.

The Danish FA added in a statement that the decision to fulfil the fixture was made after they received assurances that Eriksen's medical status is satisfactory. Danish FA director Peter Moller confirmed to local media that Eriksen had wished his teammates well in a call from his hospital bed.

UEFA has also stated that Saturday evening's game between Russia and Belgium will proceed as planned.

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully."