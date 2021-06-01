Kvitova quits French Open over ankle injury while dealing with reporters

Following Naomi Osaka’s exit from Roland Garros, Czech tennis ace Petra Kvitova has withdrawn as well, saying she fell and injured her ankle during a post-match press availability, making it “unwise” to keep playing.

Kvitova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2020, suffered the injury during the post-game interviews on Sunday, having just beaten the Belgian player Greet Minnen 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 in the first round of the tournament.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros,” Kvitova tweeted on Tuesday. “During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle.”

“Unfortunately after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it,” she added. “It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grasscourt season.”

Kvitova appeared to be saving herself for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, which she has won twice, in 2011 and in 2014. She is currently ranked at number 12 on the WTA list.

This is the second high-profile exit from the French Open this week. On Monday, the WTA number-two Naomi Osaka announced she would bow out of the tournament altogether, citing mental health issues.

The day before, the organizers threatened to expel Osaka over her refusal to speak with reporters post-match and fined her $15,000. After the Japanese-Haitian player said she was struggling with depression and anxiety, however, the Grand Slam committee issued a statement offering her “support and assistance in any way possible” to deal with the “very challenging issue.”

