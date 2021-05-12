‘I have been married 13 years’: Fury lashes out after report that boxing giant was ‘oiled up’ by girls in Miami with TV star Tommy

Boxing champion Tyson Fury has insisted that a report decided to "only show the girls" after he was pictured appearing to be slathered in suntan oil at a luxury hotel in Miami, adding that no media stories could harm his marriage.

Towering WBC heavyweight title holder Fury was pictured at the luxury Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel resort, where a video and photos in an article by The Sun appeared to show him chatting to a group of admiring girls and having lotion applied to his arms.

The Mancunian, who is preparing to face arch-rival Anthony Joshua in a megafight expected to take place in Saudi Arabia this summer, was taking time out from training by relaxing on sun loungers with cousin Tommy Fury, an unbeaten professional boxer best known for his part in British reality TV hit 'Love Island'.

Sharing a photo of himself with his doting spouse and the mother of his children, Paris, Fury said the pair were "100 percent".

"I took a thousand pics yesterday at Fontainebleau but they only show the girls," the 'Gypsy King' retaliated, adding a jokey "haha".

"Paris and I have been married 13 years. No newspaper articles could ever hurt that, just to let you know what time it is."

Fury's glamorous wife appeared to be back home in the UK as she took to her own Instagram account to reflect on a day in which she had carried out a checklist of chores including taking her children to school and tidying the house.

The pregnant 31-year-old, who began dating Fury when they met in the UK town of Doncaster as 16-year-olds, is about to follow in her husband's footsteps by releasing a memoir, 'Love & Fury – the Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson'.

"This book is my love story for my husband and family," she said when she revealed her excitement over the release earlier this year.

"But it’s also a book for all the women out there who’re juggling lots of responsibilities. I’m a mum, I’m a busy woman, I’m dealing with a husband with a crazy career."

Fury did not have a wholly enjoyable trip to the US after watching his close friend and stablemate Billy Joe Saunders attempt to beat arguably the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world on Saturday.

He was seen watching the action in kaleidoscopic attire as Saunders suffered a shattering end to his challenge against the Mexican, copping a thunderous blow to his eye that ended his night in harrowing fashion.

The previously unbeaten fighter was hospitalized and required surgery, with Fury issuing a message of support while describing Saunders as "always be my bro".