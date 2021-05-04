 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Star Wars? MMA promotion announces plans to hold fights IN SPACE with the help of ex-SpaceX employees and rocket engineers

4 May, 2021 16:24
Get short URL
Star Wars? MMA promotion announces plans to hold fights IN SPACE with the help of ex-SpaceX employees and rocket engineers
Could MMA fights be heading to space? © NASA / Christopher J Cassidy via Retuers © Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
If you like your mixed martial arts unencumbered by the constraints of gravity then perhaps the newly-announced 'Galactic Combat' is for you, as an MMA league announces plans to hold fights in a spaceship orbiting the earth.

Entertainment company Space 11's veteran producer, Andrea Iervolino, has a long history of varied projects – and he seems to be seeking something out of this world for his next endeavor.

Iervolino has announced plans to produce a reality television series featuring 40 MMA fighters who will take part in an elimination tournament, with victorious participants earning the opportunity to fight in zero gravity in a specially designed capsule outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

"If you take UFC, it has a huge fan base," Iervolino said in a recent interview.

Also on rt.com Russian ‘Bazooka Arms’ takes on blogger in MMA bout – and gets beaten (VIDEO)

"My goal with this new format is – I don’t want to lose UFC fans, we need to embrace all of them, the whole MMA world – but the goal with Zero-G fighting is to make the concept much wider."

Plans for the ambitious concept will see the fighters train and compete with one another on Earth, with eight successful fighters then being blasted into space to fight inside a spacecraft as it travels around the Earth for 90 minutes.

Former UFC fighter John Lewis is attached to the project as Vice President and promoter for Galactic Combat, with pre-production planned ahead of a supposed 2023 launch date. 

"When people try to punch you in zero gravity – I don’t know if you’ve seen the video of a baby pushing a person [in zero gravity] and the person goes to the other side of the room," added Iervolino of his unique concept.

"It’s a totally different way to punch someone. It’s a very different type of training."

While the project, on the surface at least, appears to be an overly-ambitious one, Iervolino says that he has a crack team of scientists including a host of former SpaceX employees as well as rocket engineers, astrophysicists and astronomers.

"When we first started to work on Space 11, we were super quiet about it," he added.

"This one is doable. Having two guys fighting in a rocket orbiting the Earth is easy."

Also on rt.com 'Insanity': 3 v 3 mixed martial arts fight causes storm online (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies