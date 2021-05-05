‘I don’t want to play here’: Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev slams racket on detested clay surface... then wins match (VIDEO)
Aggravated Medvedev, who had never won at the tournament but advanced from the first round courtesy of a bye, must have feared the worst as he lost the first set 6-4 to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The Russian contender smashed his racket on the floor and could be heard exclaiming "I don't want to play here on this surface" during one change of ends, before battling back commendably to secure his first career win at the Madrid Open.
CONFIRMED: @DaniilMedwed does NOT like playing on clay 😬#MMOpenpic.twitter.com/8fT4z03q2k— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 5, 2021
After advancing 4-6 6-4 6-2 in little over two hours, Medvedev was able to celebrate a landmark victory, cheekily signing a TV camera "love clay" following his first win on the surface he clearly detests since April 2019.
His eventful day continued in the doubles, where he departed with partner Marcelo Demoliner at the round of 16 stage after losing a decisive tie-break.
*Mohamed Lahyani voice* CORRECTION!@DaniilMedwed DOES love clay 💕#MMOpenpic.twitter.com/iS1Ku0vbaM— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 5, 2021
Should he find a taste for clay and spring a surprise by clinching the Madrid title, Medvedev could dethrone Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings should he also reach the semifinals in Rome alongside favorable results elsewhere.
