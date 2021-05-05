‘I don’t want to play here’: Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev slams racket on detested clay surface... then wins match (VIDEO)

Surface tension boiled over for Daniil Medvedev as the world number three admitted he did not want to play on clay in an outburst at the Madrid Open – only to make a mockery of his predicament by reaching the round of 16.

Aggravated Medvedev, who had never won at the tournament but advanced from the first round courtesy of a bye, must have feared the worst as he lost the first set 6-4 to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Russian contender smashed his racket on the floor and could be heard exclaiming "I don't want to play here on this surface" during one change of ends, before battling back commendably to secure his first career win at the Madrid Open.

After advancing 4-6 6-4 6-2 in little over two hours, Medvedev was able to celebrate a landmark victory, cheekily signing a TV camera "love clay" following his first win on the surface he clearly detests since April 2019.

His eventful day continued in the doubles, where he departed with partner Marcelo Demoliner at the round of 16 stage after losing a decisive tie-break.

Should he find a taste for clay and spring a surprise by clinching the Madrid title, Medvedev could dethrone Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings should he also reach the semifinals in Rome alongside favorable results elsewhere.

That would also require him to win for the first time in the tournament in Italy, which would give him the ideal springboard for the French Open at the end of the month.