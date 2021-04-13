 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Medvedev out of Monte-Carlo Masters after world no. 2 tests positive for Covid-19

13 Apr, 2021 09:00
Daniil Medvedev has tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of the Monte-Carlo Masters - David Gray / AFP
Russian world number two tennis player Daniil Medvedev has been withdrawn from the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19, the ATP said on Tuesday.

Medvedev, given a second seeding behind men's world number one Novak Djokovic for the tournament at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the Tour said.

The 25-year-old Muscovite, who had earlier criticized the delay of the French Open at Roland Garros, becomes the highest-ranked player to test positive mid-tournament and the setback will hurt his chances of closing the gap on Djokovic at the summit of the men's rankings. 

