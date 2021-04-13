Medvedev out of Monte-Carlo Masters after world no. 2 tests positive for Covid-19

Russian world number two tennis player Daniil Medvedev has been withdrawn from the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19, the ATP said on Tuesday.

Medvedev, given a second seeding behind men's world number one Novak Djokovic for the tournament at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the Tour said.

The 25-year-old Muscovite, who had earlier criticized the delay of the French Open at Roland Garros, becomes the highest-ranked player to test positive mid-tournament and the setback will hurt his chances of closing the gap on Djokovic at the summit of the men's rankings.