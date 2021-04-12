‘Covid will disappear in one week’: Russian sensation Danill Medvedev points out ‘ridiculous’ situation after delay to French Open

World number two tennis star Daniil Medvedev has cast doubt on the decision to delay the French Open by a week, saying the tiny delay will make no difference in France, which has been struck by a third wave of Covid-19.

France entered its third national lockdown last week in an attempt to battle a surge in cases of Covid-19, with a curfew implemented between 7pm and 6am each day.

The tougher lockdown measures, which had already been in place in 19 areas including Paris, have been extended to the whole of France for four weeks.

The pandemic-related restrictions forced the French Tennis Federation (FFT) to postpone the season’s second Grand Slam by one week, meaning the tournament will be played from May 30 to June 13.

Russia’s top-ranked player has called the decision "ridiculous," adding that the brief postponement will hardly eradicate the virus.

“I’m a bit surprised,” Medvedev said. “Because if we talk about rules, about the French Open, not the French Open itself, but the country and the government, what does it change if we do it a week later?

“When you look at that way, it gives you the feeling that if you postpone by one week, the COVID will disappear in one week.

“We’re talking about Covid here. I’m not sure it will change anything. I must say it’s a bit ridiculous. But not on the part of the French Federation or the government – it’s just the general situation.”

The two-time Grand Slam finalist added, however, that an added week of training might help him to prepare better for the clay-court major.

“As a player anyway, I prefer that because it will give me an extra week to prepare," he admitted.

"I’m going to try to use the two weeks after Rome to really prepare well and have a good trip there. We’ll see what they’re going to do for the grass-court season."

Last year, the French Open was rescheduled from spring to autumn because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected all major sports competitions.

This year’s Australian Open was also moved from its traditional dates to be held in February, three weeks later than initially planned.