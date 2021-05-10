Dramatic footage shows Saunders’ father manhandled by security as he rushes to son’s aid after Canelo defeat and Fury watches on

Billy Joe Saunders’ father was shoved to the ground by security as he rushed to check on his son in the aftermath of his brutal defeat to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Texas on Saturday night, dramatic new footage has shown.

Saunders was forced to quit on his stool after the eighth round at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington following a destructive uppercut from Canelo which caused the British fighter’s right eye to swell up.

Unable to continue, Saunders’ team pulled him out of the contest as he was rushed to hospital, undergoing surgery for multiple fractures to his orbital bone on Sunday.

Footage shared by reporter Mike Coppinger of the immediate ringside scenes following Saunders’ defeat has shown carnage erupting as the fighter’s father, Tom Saunders, vaulted a barrier in an attempt to get closer to his stricken son as Alvarez celebrated with a Mexican flag inside the ring.

Wild scene last night as Tom Saunders, concerned about his son Billy Joe Saunders as fight is stopped, attempts to make way to ring to check on him only to be aggressively pushed by security. Totally out of line from security, IMO #CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com/4Uw2V18pyh — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

Saunders Sr was shoved to the ground as a melee broke out, with world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – part of the Saunders entourage – seen attempting to calm the row.

Further scuffles ensued between security staff and other members of Saunders’ team before the footage ends with the situation quelled but unresolved.

Tom Saunders was among the protagonists in a fiery build-up to the fight which included threats that his son would walk away from the bout due to a row over the ring size.

"I'm not going to let my son box in a 20ft ring against the supposed pound-for-pound king of boxing," Saunders Sr had said.

"He is adamant he wants to go home. We're not going to take this bullsh*t anymore."

Other members of Saunders’ team were also heard taunting Alvarez for lacking “bollocks” as they traded insults in a hotel lobby, while Saunders himself goaded his rival at pre-fight promotional events and was accused of disrespecting members of the foreign press.

The Brit ultimately got his way over the size of the ring, but when he stepped into it Canelo bossed the bout and was ahead on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

Saunders, however, was widely seen as still being in the fight before being caught with a crunching uppercut which removed his ability to see out of his right eye.

Alvarez captured Saunders’ WBO super middleweight title to add to his WBA and WBC crowns. The 30-year-old star is next targeting America’s Caleb Plant, owner of the IBF title, in a bid for a clean sweep at 168lbs.

Saunders, 31, suffered defeat for the first time in his career having won 30 contests before coming up against pound-for-pound great Alvarez.

After his defeat, the cocky Brit’s credentials were questioned in some quarters after past comments resurfaced in which he vowed he would have to be carried out of the ring before quitting.

His career now hangs in the balance as he faces a long road to recovery after surgery to his shattered eye socket.

Long-time friend Fury, who is gearing up for his own blockbuster against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua later this year, offered his support for Saunders after flying out from Dallas.

“People love to hate on others willing to chase [their] dreams. [Billy Joe Saunders] tried to be great last night!” wrote Fury, who like Saunders also hails from a Traveller background.

“It wasn’t his night but at least he had the bottle to follow his dreams & heart. He will always be my bro, we go back to 15/16, what a night to remember in Dallas in 30 years.”