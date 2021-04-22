Liberals want NFL icon Favre ‘handcuffed & knelt on’ after he says Derek Chauvin didn’t mean to kill George Floyd

Brett Favre has found himself on the end of more liberal fury after the NFL icon asserted it was “hard to believe” that US cop Derek Chauvin “intentionally meant to kill George Floyd.”

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of killing Floyd in Minneapolis last May after a jury found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday.

Weighing in on the verdict, Green Bay Packers hero Favre said: “I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd.

“That being said, his actions were uncalled for,” the Super Bowl winner added on his Bolling with Favre podcast.

“I don’t care what color the person is on the street. I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel… It was just uncalled for.”

Favre added: "I didn't watch the day-to-day, ins and outs of the trial. But I'm really not surprised at the outcome, fair or not. But he deserved something. What? I don't know, but [Chauvin] was absolutely wrong."

Chauvin, who is facing up to 40 years behind bars, had kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in the incident, which sparked mass outrage and protest across the US.

Favre’s comments predictably drew heavy fire on social media.

“The jury thought otherwise, so f*ck what Brett Favre thinks,” fumed one response.

“So... Brett Favre had more of an issue when Colin Kaepernick took a knee on the field, than when Derek Chauvin took a knee on George Floyd. Got it,” came another reply from a liberal.

“We need 4 police to handcuff Brett Favre, pin him to the ground, and put their knees on him for 9 minutes to see how well he handles it,” screamed another.

But some defended the NFL Hall-of-Famer as merely repeating what state prosecutors had argued in the case, with OAN journalist Jack Posobiec tweeting: “Brett Favre said the exact same thing about Derek Chauvin the state prosecutors said.”

Favre is likely used to taking heat from the left, having recently been panned for daring to suggest that sport was wrong to veer so wildly towards the ‘woke’ end of the spectrum.

The 51-year-old addressed claims of hypocrisy after he called for politics to be kept out of sport, maintaining: “I just gave my opinion. I'm certainly not a racist, despite what people think. I'm for unity. I just feel like there's a better way to unify our country.”