‘I can breathe’: NFL team blasted for politically-fueled George Floyd post as owner defends ‘powerful statement’ on social justice

21 Apr, 2021 14:24
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has defended the NFL team's tweet about George Floyd © Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports via Reuters © Octavio Jones / Reuters
NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time in posting a poorly-received "I can beathe" message following the verdict on the killing of George Floyd in the US – and their owner has denied the move disrespected Floyd's family.

The franchise provoked angry replies after responding to the conviction of killer cop Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on Tuesday on three counts related to the killing of Floyd last year.

Taking to social media, it posted the curious slogan alongside the date of the verdict, wading in to the situation to the disgust of some readers. 

"Delete this," said one of the near-30,000 commenters on Twitter, while another said: "A jury verdict isn't bringing George Floyd back." 

"Excuse me, what the f***?," wrote another, while one respondent who demanded the post be taken down warned: "There's about to be a job opening on the Raiders' social media department."

The post had not been removed around 12 hours after the controversy, with Raiders owner Mark Davis taking responsibility.

"I felt that was a powerful statement," Davis told ESPN"Today was a day where I can breathe, and we can all breathe again because justice was served.

"But we have a lot of work to do still on social justice and police brutality."

Davis subsequently claimed that "no disrespect" was intended towards Floyd's family via the tweet, adding that he was merely echoing Floyd's sibling, Philonise, who had earlier said: "Today, we are able to breathe again."

