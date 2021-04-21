‘I can breathe’: NFL team blasted for politically-fueled George Floyd post as owner defends ‘powerful statement’ on social justice
The franchise provoked angry replies after responding to the conviction of killer cop Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on Tuesday on three counts related to the killing of Floyd last year.
Taking to social media, it posted the curious slogan alongside the date of the verdict, wading in to the situation to the disgust of some readers.
April 20, 2021
Take this down— Non-Fungible Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) April 20, 2021
"Delete this," said one of the near-30,000 commenters on Twitter, while another said: "A jury verdict isn't bringing George Floyd back."
"Excuse me, what the f***?," wrote another, while one respondent who demanded the post be taken down warned: "There's about to be a job opening on the Raiders' social media department."
The post had not been removed around 12 hours after the controversy, with Raiders owner Mark Davis taking responsibility.
April 21, 2021
Communications department approved this. PR department approved this. Digital team approved this. Legal, too, probably. Unreal.— Z (@djboothEIC) April 20, 2021
"I felt that was a powerful statement," Davis told ESPN. "Today was a day where I can breathe, and we can all breathe again because justice was served.
"But we have a lot of work to do still on social justice and police brutality."
Davis subsequently claimed that "no disrespect" was intended towards Floyd's family via the tweet, adding that he was merely echoing Floyd's sibling, Philonise, who had earlier said: "Today, we are able to breathe again."Also on rt.com ‘We’re not treated as human’: NBA ace says cops see ‘black people as a threat’, hails Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd trial