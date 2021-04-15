NFL legend Favre draws fire from liberals after daring to suggest sport was wrong to go woke

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has come under siege from liberals after daring to suggest that politics are hurting sport and should remain separate.

The NFL icon made his remarks earlier this week to Andrew Klavan, in a clip titled Brett Favre BLASTS woke sports.

"I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics," the Super Bowl XXXI winner insisted.

"At least, that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind," he added.

"I want to watch all the...you know...important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way," Favre went on.

"There’s always been differences," Favre said, while moving on to race relations in the US and taking the knee.

"There's always been issues within the world, within the country, within our states. But again, something has to unify us. And I felt like the flag, standing patriotically – because blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country... It’s too bad."

Brett Favre keeps professing his love for domestic terrorist Donald Trump, yet he says athletes should keep politics out of sports. What he means is that he thinks Black athletes should keep politics out of sports. Favre is such a racist. What we need is him to shut the fuck up. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 15, 2021

Predictably, liberal outrage was right around the corner.

"Brett Favre keeps professing his love for domestic terrorist Donald Trump, yet he says athletes should keep politics out of sports," wrote Palmer Report on Twitter.

"What he means is that he thinks Black athletes should keep politics out of sports. Favre is such a racist. What we need is him to shut the f*ck up."

"Isn’t he from Mississippi?," one user asked.

"That fact is what should explain everything about a white, entitled athlete and also explain the bigoted, sexist and immoral actions and statements he has committed in his lifetime."

I'm a die hard Packer fan and I can't stand him. His jersey is my doormat and he golfs with Trump, so fuck him — WiscoJasmine 💕 (@ArchHendricks) April 15, 2021

"His jersey is my doormat," one self-proclaimed die-hard Packers fan said.

"And he golfs with Trump, so f*ck him."

"First [Sylvester] Stallone, now Favre...," began another critic.

"Both of these men could attribute a not insignificant part of their professional successes to black men."

Favre was not without his supporters though.

"To be honest politics is popping up in everything and it’s exhausting. Some mess we are in right now. And honestly, social media is getting everyone worked up and super emotional," came one reply.

Sporting outlet OutKick also shared its support, writing: "Brett Favre - like OutKick - doesn't like the direction in which sports are headed."