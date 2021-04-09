‘I don’t put up with that crap’: World Series winner David Wells vows to BOYCOTT MLB over decision to move All-Star game

Former baseball star David Wells says he refuses to watch the sport after the decision by the MLB to move this year’s All-Star game from Atlanta, Georgia, in protest at the state’s voting law changes.

After President Joe Biden urged a switch in location, the MLB caved to pressure earlier this week when it confirmed it was moving the July All-Star spectacular to Denver, Colorado, in a fit of anger over polling changes in Georgia which it has described as discriminatory.

READ MORE: MLB confirms All-Star game will head to Colorado after ditching Georgia – gets accused of woke misstep

The step has predictably been hailed by liberals, although others have pointed out that original host city Atlanta now stands to lose out to the tune of millions, while others have bridled at the further intrusion of politics into US sports.

One man dismayed at the step is two-time World Series winner Wells, who has said he won't be tuning in so long as the MLB remains at the mercy of pressure from woke forces.

“To me, how do you change the games, the dynamics, and hurt a city like Atlanta that really needs some income in that situation?” Wells said this week on Fox News Radio’s ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show’.

Also on rt.com Major League Baseball risks losing the last of its politics-weary viewers after moving game over Georgia’s election law

Wells himself is a three-time All-Star and achieved the rare feat of pitching a perfect game back in 1998.

The left-hander had a peripatetic MLB career, winning the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and with the Yankees six years later.

Wells said the state of the current game under the leadership of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred meant he could no longer bring himself to watch.

“I don’t watch baseball anymore,” he said. “I refuse to watch it because of this. I don’t want no part of it, and this was my life.

“For me not to want to go to a baseball game or even watch, it kills me, because I don’t put up with that kind of crap, and I don’t condone it.”

READ MORE: So much for unity! Conservatives jeer as Biden BACKS baseball league’s Georgia boycott over controversial voting security law

Wells also had choice words for sportswear giant Nike and their sponsorship of NFL outcast Colin Kaepernick, whose ‘take a knee’ protests have swept across the US sporting landscape in recent years.

“If I was playing right now, I would not wear that Nike,” said the 57-year-old. “I would rip it off. I would cut a hole in my jersey, and not have Nike on anything, and if I got suspended, so be it.”

Also on rt.com Trump calls for BOYCOTT as Georgia governor says MLB ‘caved to liberal lies’ by moving All-Star game over ‘racist’ voter ID law

Wells is far from the only one to find the MLB’s political posturing a major turn-off.

Former President Donald Trump has urged a boycott of the league while the Atlanta Braves – who were due to host the All-Star game at their Truist Park home – expressed their disappointment that “businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”

The All-Star game will now be played at the Coors Field home of the Colorado Rockies.