‘Manipulative and blind’: Ronaldo’s sister goes on spectacular rant to defend Portugal star after strop over disallowed goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has attacked Portugal's media in the fallout from Saturday's goal-line World Cup qualifier scandal.

The Juventus star thought he had scored a late goal against Serbia, which shockingly wasn't given.

With replay footage showing the ball to have been a good distance in the back of the net, the incident has become a national scandal with the lack of goal-line technology and VAR blasted by fans and pundits.

What drama at the end of Portugal vs Serbia. Ronaldo scores but no goal line technology. pic.twitter.com/wa6ZgFp2qd — Footy Videos (@manosbayku) March 27, 2021

As always with controversies involving her brother, Katia Aveiro has jumped to CR7's defense after some analysts remarked on his attitude.

Disgusted by the officials' poor judgement, he threw the captain's armband on the floor and stormed off - something Aveiro addressed in a lengthy Instagram rant on Sunday.

Reminding her followers that Ronaldo has always fought "tooth and nail" for their country, she moved on to the TV "analysts" - in mock quotes - who "dare to criticize Cristiano's attitude."

She called Portugal a "Sad Country", "which continues to have a manipulative and blind media where some will be allowed [to do what they want] and others... [for them] nothing is allowed!"

Going off on a tangent on Portuguese history, Aveiro finished by saying "Congratulations Cristiano for yesterday's indignation in the defense of Portugal! Continue, [people who wish to make] comments"

Aveiro's outburst is undoubtedly a response to the likes of former Portugal forward Fernando Meira, who told national broadcaster Record, "It's clearly a goal, but Ronaldo can't throw the armband on the ground like that.

"Cristiano's reaction is natural, but it's not acceptable from the national team captain. You can't throw the armbandon the ground and head into the dressing room while the game is still going on," he added.

"It's not acceptable behavior for a player of his stature. I understand his frustration and I agree with him because his goal should have counted, but the referees need to make a decision without VAR and he has to set an example. The example he set last night wasn't good enough."

But this is not the first time Katia has flown off the handle to fight her little brother's corner.

Recently trolling Lionel Messi, when Juventus thumped Barcelona in the Champions League back in December, Aveiro has also branded the football legend's positive coronavirus test and the pandemic the "biggest fraud" she's ever seen.