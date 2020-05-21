Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro denies rift with Georgina Rodriguez after 'unfollowing star's girlfriend on Instagram'

Dolores Aveiro has turned to Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, to write a post on her Instagram dismissing rumors of a 'fight' with Georgina Rodriguez and insisting that she did not intentionally unfollow his girlfriend.

Gossip columns in Portugal had claimed that Aveiro chose to unfollow Rodriguez on the social media platform, fuelling rumors that the pair fell out while Ronaldo and his lover spent more than seven weeks in quarantine in Portugal.

Aveiro, who has more than 2 million fans on the social media platform, is now following Rodriguez but has been compelled to scotch talk of a row with the mother of Ronaldo's fourth child.

"Don't be surprised," Rodriguez begged in a story she admitted had been written by her daughter as a result of her limited knowledge of Instagram, where her recent self-portraits have included a photo alongside a gleaming luxury car bought for her by Ronaldo for Mother's Day.

"It was unintentional. As you know, I only touch my Instagram superficially. I don't understand any of this and if I stopped following my daughter-in-law and some more people [it was] careless.

"I moved a button without knowing. Stop making stories – I don't have my back to anyone. Children and silly people think that people fight when they unfollow each other. I'm old enough to know that. I just don't know how to handle Insta well.

"This text was written by my daughter [as] I also don't know how to make stories yet. I really only know how to publish photos and read your comments. Be well and be happy."

Although Aveiro posted a photo with Ronaldo and Rodriguez on Valentine's Day, the Spaniard has not published any recent pictures with the 65-year old on her account, which is followed by more than 18 million people.

Portuguese celebrity magazine Vidas has alleged that the pair fell out after Ronaldo uprooted to Dolores' home in Funchal after his club season with Italian side Juventus was curtailed in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among a range of claims, the outlet has reported that Ronaldo was forced to move into rented accommodation with his partner and children because of the worsening relationship between the duo he called "my special women" in a post earlier this month.

Vidas said that Rodriguez had loyally supported Aveiro when Ronaldo rushed home to care for her after she suffered a stroke in early March, but quoted a source as saying: "They just cannot tolerate it. They have already made every effort in that direction but it is not possible."

Rodriguez was not in the picture when Ronaldo posed with Aveiro and other family members for a snap in front of home gym equipment after his mother's recovery.

He later posted clips of Rodriguez running up a hill with him and cutting his hair while he waited for the all-clear to return to Italy.