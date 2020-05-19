Back in business: Cristiano Ronaldo ends 72-DAY absence as he returns to training with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he returned to training with Juventus for the first time after a 72-day absence that included two weeks spent in quarantine.

The five-time World Player of the Year rejoined his Juve teammates for training on Tuesday after completing his 14-day quarantine stint following his return to Italy from Portugal.

Photographers were out in force to capture Ronaldo's return as he arrived at the Turin club's Continassa training ground, and the 35-year-old star was full of smiles as he attended a medical check-up session before eventually joining his teammates and coach Maurizio Sarri.

Ronaldo jetted home to Madeira following Juve's 2-0 behind-closed-doors win over Inter Milan on March 8, as the Serie A season was subsequently placed under indefinite suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After spending time at home with his family, Ronaldo returned back to Turin earlier in May, as Serie A clubs returned to training on May 4.

But the Portuguese superstar had to undergo 14 days of compulsory quarantine upon his arrival in Italy before being allowed to return to training.

Ronaldo's teammate, Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain, is currently still in quarantine following his return to Italy from Argentina, and will need to complete a further 10 days before being able to join Ronaldo and his fellow Juve teammates.

No decision has been made on an official return date for Serie A fixtures, but the Italian government said Monday that the resumption of games will not take place until June 14 at the earliest.