NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers loses out in beer-drinking competition during NBA playoffs (VIDEO)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came a definitive second best to teammate David Bakhtiari in an impromptu beer-drinking competition during the NBA playoff game between the Totonto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rodgers, considered by most to be among the finest gun-slingers of his generation, couldn't translate his on-field success to the world of binge-drinking as he was resoundingly defeated by his offensive lineman Bakhtiari, as captured on the big screen during the Raptors' 105-99 win in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

Bakhtiari, who stands at 6ft 3in and weighs a mammoth 310lbs, needed less than five seconds to 'chug' his beer before gesturing across the court to his quarterback Rodgers who promptly attempted the same. The seven-time Pro Bowler wasn't quite as successful as his teammate, taking considerably longer than his offensive lineman before opting to throw in the towel with around one-third of his beer remaining.

This is Wisconsin. These are my people pic.twitter.com/arHknV1p4C — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) May 24, 2019

Rodgers, who was referred to in the caption accompanying the video as 'Game of Thrones extra & NFL MVP', made headlines earlier this week for revealing his disappointment in the final episode of the hit TV show. A noted fan of the series, Rodgers featured in a cameo in the penultimate episode of the show's final season.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was seated next to Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, who made headlines of her own after she wore a t-shirt featuring an image of rapper Pusha T - an apparent dig at Raptors ambassador Drake, who has been embroiled in a feud with his fellow musician.

The Canadian rapper hit back at Edens on social media changing his Instagram avatar to a picture of her and writing "All is fair in war and war" on an Instagram Story referencing the matter.