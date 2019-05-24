'All's fair in war and war': Drake trolls Bucks owner's daughter in savage Instagram post

Canadian rapper Drake, who is also an ambassador for NBA outfit the Toronto Raptors, roasted Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, on social media for wearing a shirt court-side which featured rival musician Pusha T.

Drake's Raptors battled the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night and for all the rivalry developing on the court, it seems it was just as testy off of it.

Edens wore the shirt in an apparent dig at Drake, who was also attending the game, as a reference to the rapper's long-standing feud with Pusha T which culminated in news being released that Drake had a son named Adonis.

Drake noted the shirt and hit back on Instagram, changing his profile picture to one of Edens and mentioning her in his Instagram Story.

Drake wants all the smoke 🤭 pic.twitter.com/BZArq9rP2V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019

As for the game itself, it seems that Drake had the last laugh as the Raptors came out as 105-99 winners to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Edens' picture remains on Drake's official Instagram page as of lunchtime on Friday and we are sure that more back and forths between the two can be expected when the two teams tangle once again on Saturday night.