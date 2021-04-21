 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘You're next’: NBA star and Biden supporter LeBron James ripped for seemingly threatening officer in Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

21 Apr, 2021 22:11
Get short URL
‘You're next’: NBA star and Biden supporter LeBron James ripped for seemingly threatening officer in Ma’Khia Bryant shooting
©  Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA star LeBron James quickly deleted a tweet targeting the officer in the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Ohio, promising he’s “next” after the Derek Chauvin verdict.

“You’re next,” James tweeted on Wednesday, adding the hashtag “#accountability” and a photo of Columbus police officer Nicholas Rearden who was identified as the officer who shot and ultimately killed Ma’Khia Bryant. 

Activists have used Bryant’s death as the latest example of police brutality against black Americans, but critics have pointed to the fact that Bryant was wielding a knife at the scene and appeared to be a threat as justifying the officer’s actions. In bodycam footage released, Bryant lunges at another person, with the knife in hand, before she is shot. 

Also on rt.com Black Lives Matter says communities being ‘terrorized at a greater rate’ under Biden than Trump

Rearden is currently off street duty pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

James appeared confident in Rearden’s guilt without the results of the investigation, but not confident enough to keep his tweet up as he quickly deleted it after numerous critics accused him of threatening or inciting violence against an officer before all the facts are known.

“The NBA should fine lebron thousands for every minute this tweet remains active,” one user tweeted

“Lebron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer. This is disgraceful and dangerous. Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter?” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) wrote in response.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies