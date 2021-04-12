 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’m so upset’: Paige Spiranac stunned by racism accusations as golf babe cops cancel culture for admiring Masters champ Matsuyama

12 Apr, 2021 19:37
Golf siren Paige Spiranac (right) mentioned Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama on Twitter © Brian Snyder / Reuters | © Instagram / _paige.renee
Golf pin-up Paige Spiranac has lashed out after being met with faux outrage online over a harmless comment she made in relation to Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who stormed to victory at the Masters on Sunday.

The stunner took to Twitter on Sunday after Matsuyama clinched the iconic green jacket at Augusta, telling the Japanese hero that his victory was "well-deserved".

Spiranac then offered a casual compliment towards the cuisine in Matsuyama's homeland, igniting a far-fetched race storm in response.

"The menu for the champions dinner is going to be absolute fire next year", said Spiranac, only to be immediately met by anger and finger-pointing.

"Paige, Thailand has the spicy food," boomed one reader, using capital letters to tell Spiranac that she had made a racist comment. "Not Japan. But then they all look alike, right? Shame on you."

Another felt Spiranac should "apologize to the entire Far East", concluding: "If you don’t understand that her post is racist and offensive, you are part of the problem."

Spiranac seemed shaken by the saga. "Honestly, it’s disgusting how everything gets twisted," she hit back. "I made a comment about how amazing the menu will be next year because I love Japanese food.

"Most winners create menus to honor where they are from and I would expect Hideki to do the same.

"I don’t care if someone calls me a sl*t but to be called a racist is uncalled [for]. I would never and I’m honestly so upset about this."

More rational readers were as confused as they were willing to defend the tee-loving titillator. 

"The comments on this tweet are the stupidest I’ve ever read," said one. "People love to grasp at straws that just simply aren’t there."

