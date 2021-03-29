‘One of my sweetest victories’: Russia’s Medvedev wins despite BARELY BEING ABLE TO WALK at Miami Open (VIDEO)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was forced to play through the pain in the fourth round of the Miami Open, defying crippling leg cramps to defeat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

The world number two needed more than two-and-a-half hours to beat his tenacious rival, who saved several match points to extend the game into a third set where Medvedev started to experience serious leg problems.

The of 2021 Australian Open runner-up fought off severe cramp to convert a sole break point in the set and book a spot in the next round.

The 25-year-old could have sealed the win in the second set when he had three match-points, but squandered the lead allowing his less decorated rival to take the set at the tie-break.

“It’s probably one of the sweetest victories in my career, because I was cramping like hell in the third set,” Medvedev said in an on-court interview.

“It’s one thing when you’re cramping when you’re [ahead in the score], but I started cramping before. It was tough to think about the win in these conditions.”

“At the same time, I should have won in two sets and we would not be talking about cramping. But anyway, we have the result on the board and I’m happy that I managed to go through all the difficulties of this definitely crazy match,” he added.



He will next face unseeded American Frances Tiafoe, who sent home 16th-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in his respective match.