‘This just doesn’t happen’: Joy for 16yo Shcherbakova, Tuktamysheva & Trusova as Russians rule figure skating world champs (VIDEO)

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shed tears as she thrilled her huge global fanbase by scooping silver on a remarkable night for Russia at the World Figure Skating Championships, finishing second to 16-year-old phenomenon Anna Shcherbakova.

Six years after she last competed at the World Championships in Shanghai, Tuktamysheva was overwhelmed by emotion as she made a triumphant return in Stockholm, finishing on 220.46 points.

A relative veteran at the age of 24, Tuktamysheva was unable to overhaul sensation Shcherbakova, who followed in the footsteps of last year's winner, Alena Kostornaia, to ensure a teenage Russian took the world title for the eighth successive year.

Another 16-year-old, Alexandra Trusova, produced an exhilarating comeback to win bronze and secure a clean sweep on the podium for Russia, attempting five quads as she won the free skate small gold medal and finished with 217.20 points, 3.26 behind Tuktamysheva.

LADIES FINAL:1 Anna Shcherbakova FSR 233.17 🥇2 Elizaveta Tuktamysheva FSR 220.46 🥈3 Alexandra Trusova FSR 217.20 🥉4 Karen Chen USA 208.635 Loena Hendrickx BEL 208.44 6 Kaori Sakamoto JPN 207.807 Rika Kihira JPN 205.70(cont.)#WorldFigure#Stockholm2021 — Team Swan (@team_swan) March 26, 2021

ELIZAVETA TUKTAMYSHEVA 2015 WORLDS GOLD MEDALIST & 2021 WORLDS SILVER MEDALIST EVERYBODY #Stockholm2021#WorldFigurepic.twitter.com/sBHaeVZgRz — Shivi (@tuktabot) March 26, 2021

Anna Shcherbakova, 16, takes gold. A Russian woman age 18 or younger won the season’s biggest title the last eight years.2014: Sotnikova 2015: Tuktamysheva 2016: Medvedeva 2017: Medvedeva 2018: Zagitova 2019: Zagitova2020: Kostornaia 2021: Shcherbakova — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) March 26, 2021

Each of the three dropped at least one spot in their free skates, including Shcherbakova, who was grounded on a quadruple flip but hit back with seven triple jumps including a triple Lutz-triple loop combination.

"I'm really not satisfied with my performance," Shcherbakova said afterwards, despite her justified grin. "I'm really happy that I'm first overall because it was my goal.

"It was a real fight for me because, from the first element, everything was not like I wanted and in every [remaining] element I understood that I [had to] try to do my best on the element and not lose points."

🏆 Anna Shcherbakova is the new World Champion in the Ladies at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships!Final results: https://t.co/ytviZVp9FJ#WorldFigure#FigureSkatingpic.twitter.com/XFd9FxJt2O — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) March 26, 2021

Confirmed: Tuktamysheva's six-year #worldfigure podium absence is the biggest gap since Brit Daphne Walker won silver in Stockholm (!) 1947, eight years after her bronze in Prague in 1939. There were six canceled championships due to WWII in between. — joe erbentraut (@robojojo) March 26, 2021

Disputes over the scoring continued to rage online, although any rancor was largely replaced by admiration for the winning trio and a chorus of fawning over Tuktamysheva, who also won gold at the European Championships in the Swedish capital in 2015.

As she basked in the glow of her ladies' singles glory to the strains of the stand-in Russian anthem, Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No.1, Shcherbakova laughed at the site of the Russian flag almost falling off its stand before organizers adjusted and re-raised it.

"She is an absolute f***ing legend," one fan emphatically concluded after seeing Tuktamysheva hit two triple Axels in her free skate. "This will go down in history."

Not gonna lie, watching Elizaveta Tuktamysheva win the silver at the World Figure Skating Championships this morning at 24 (ancient in ladies figure skating), crying as her scores were announced, had me teary too. pic.twitter.com/VPs3pv4CcN — Patrick Thomsen (@_PatrickThomsen) March 26, 2021

The judging was obviously questionable (why don't judges give Kaori Sakamoto the GOE/components she deserves?) but this is a huge feat for Liza. This just doesn't happen. #worldfigure — joe erbentraut (@robojojo) March 26, 2021

Another said: "There wasn’t a girl who didn’t fall today – that’s why this was a weirdest championship ever.

"But I’m so, so, so happy for Anya Scherbakova and especially for Liza Tuktamysheva, who is an incredible fighter."

An editor and figure-skating fanatic said that Tuktamysheva's absence from the podium had been the longest since Britain's Daphne Walker took silver in Stockholm in 1947.

well there wasn’t a girl who didn’t fall today, that’s why this was a weirdest championship ever, but i’m so so so happy for Anya Scherbakova and especially for Lisa Tuktamysheva who is an incredible fighter — svaðilfari (@gardarikitswift) March 26, 2021

Beyond delighted for Tuktamysheva. What a journey she has had. ⛸🥈#WorldFigure2021#longlivetheempress — Becka McFadden (@BeckaMcF) March 26, 2021

Liza Tuktamysheva silver medal💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 — ppam🌺🌸 | 🏠🎉 | ❌📞☎️ | 🚫🆒 | 👍☀️🌈 (@plaespam26) March 26, 2021

"The judging was obviously questionable but this is a huge feat for Liza," they said. "This just doesn't happen."

Shcherbakova will turn 17 on Sunday. "I really didn't think about it before because I was thinking only of my competition," she replied when asked how she plans to celebrate.

"But maybe we will do something with my coaches. I really want to say thank you to them. It was a really hard season."