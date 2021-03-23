 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Big boys don’t cry? Emotional Zlatan breaks down at presser after re-joining Swedish national team (VIDEO)

23 Mar, 2021 10:26
Get short URL
Big boys don’t cry? Emotional Zlatan breaks down at presser after re-joining Swedish national team (VIDEO)
Zlatan became tearful after leaving his family to join up with Sweden. © Twitter @ESPNFC
Footballing veteran and self-proclaimed ‘lion’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic shocked fans as broke down in tears at a press conference with the Swedish national team.

Ibrahimovic, who has not played for his country since Euro 2016, showed his sensitive side on Monday when asked by a journalist about leaving his sons, Maximilian, 14, and Vincent, 12, to return for international duty.

The 39-year-old explained: "I had Vincent here, who really cried when I left him," before soon shedding a tear himself live in the press conference.

The subject was clearly a sensitive topic for Zlatan, who began by saying: “That’s not a good question you are asking.”

And then ended his answer by softly muttering: “But now it’s okay, it’s okay,” to himself as much as anyone else.

Of course, fans online had their say, with some reacting in support but others were left astonished by his display of emotion.

Though, unsurprisingly, some were less understanding of the 'lion’.

Getting back to the football, the forward detailed his characteristic ambitions for his return: "I've got the opportunity now to play for my country and I do it with honour, but it's not only about that.

“It sounds like I'm only happy to be here, but I'm here to get results, to bring results for the coach and my team-mates and the whole country. As much as I talk here, if I don't bring results here, it means nothing."

Also on rt.com ‘Return of the God’: Zlatan confirms Sweden comeback as self-aggrandizing star returns after 5-year absence

The AC Milan striker will now have a chance to further improve his own record as Sweden’s highest ever goal scorer, with 62 goals in 116 games, as Sweden host Georgia in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, before visiting Kosovo three days later, and then finishing with a friendly against Estonia.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies