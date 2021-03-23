Big boys don’t cry? Emotional Zlatan breaks down at presser after re-joining Swedish national team (VIDEO)

Footballing veteran and self-proclaimed ‘lion’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic shocked fans as broke down in tears at a press conference with the Swedish national team.

Ibrahimovic, who has not played for his country since Euro 2016, showed his sensitive side on Monday when asked by a journalist about leaving his sons, Maximilian, 14, and Vincent, 12, to return for international duty.

The 39-year-old explained: "I had Vincent here, who really cried when I left him," before soon shedding a tear himself live in the press conference.

Zlatan was brought to tears when asked about leaving his sons to join up with the Swedish national team 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bxSSjPQIQs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2021

The subject was clearly a sensitive topic for Zlatan, who began by saying: “That’s not a good question you are asking.”

And then ended his answer by softly muttering: “But now it’s okay, it’s okay,” to himself as much as anyone else.

Of course, fans online had their say, with some reacting in support but others were left astonished by his display of emotion.

zlatan didn’t break down into tears, tears broke down into zlatan. https://t.co/gUeuoxoafC — fadilmhd (@_fadilmhd) March 22, 2021

So he is human after all! — Dwood (@i_WishsheWOOD) March 22, 2021

So gods do shed tears?????? — Mmadu (@buikeume) March 22, 2021

Though, unsurprisingly, some were less understanding of the 'lion’.

This is so unbelievable from the lion himself. Lions don't cry — Ibrahim Jimoh (@Ibrahim82078273) March 22, 2021

Getting back to the football, the forward detailed his characteristic ambitions for his return: "I've got the opportunity now to play for my country and I do it with honour, but it's not only about that.

“It sounds like I'm only happy to be here, but I'm here to get results, to bring results for the coach and my team-mates and the whole country. As much as I talk here, if I don't bring results here, it means nothing."

The AC Milan striker will now have a chance to further improve his own record as Sweden’s highest ever goal scorer, with 62 goals in 116 games, as Sweden host Georgia in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, before visiting Kosovo three days later, and then finishing with a friendly against Estonia.