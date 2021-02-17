Defending champion Sofia Kenin reveals emergency surgery just days after tearful exit at Australian Open

US star Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open last year, has undergone emergency surgery to remove her appendix following her exit from this year's tournament in Melbourne.

The player’s trip Down Under, where she had intended to defend her Grand Slam title, turned out to be a nightmare as her sudden hospitalization took place just a day after her shocking defeat to an unknown Australian teenager.

The reigning champion was knocked out by 18-year-old Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the two-week tournament.

The 22-year-old, who was in tears after her loss, felt acute pain the next day, with doctors confirming that she had an inflamed appendix.

The player took to social media to share the news, saying the surgery was successful and that she feels better now.

“Hey guys! I want to share with you what happened to me a few days ago,” she tweeted.

“I went to the tournament physician office on Monday, February 15th with acute abdominal pain. I was evaluated by the tournament physician and referred to the hospital for further evaluation.

“Acute appendicitis was diagnosed following the completion of my CT scan. I had to have surgery and had my appendix removed on Monday, February 15, at Epworth Hospital Richmond.

“The surgery went well and without any complication. I am now trying to recover from the surgery and deal with the pain.”