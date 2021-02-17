 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Prince Philip admitted to hospital, expected to remain in care several days – Buckingham Palace
HomeSport News

'Flying like a little bird': Tsitsipas stages stunning comeback to beat Nadal in 5-set epic & book Aus Open semifinal vs Medvedev

17 Feb, 2021 13:11
Get short URL
'Flying like a little bird': Tsitsipas stages stunning comeback to beat Nadal in 5-set epic & book Aus Open semifinal vs Medvedev
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas © REUTERS / Jaimi Joy
Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas launched an incredible comeback to defeat Rafael Nadal in five sets and advance to a semifinal date with Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Greek fifth seed needed more than four hours to seal the win against Nadal, 3-6 2-6 7-6 6-4 7-5, and will meet Medvedev after the Russian saw off compatriot Andrey Rublev in his respective quarterfinal clash.

Chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title, Nadal had seemed on course for victory when he opened up a two-set lead over the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, confidently sealing the first set 6-3 before taking the second 6-2 in similarly straightforward fashion.

But the Greek ace proved a tough nut to crack, sending the third set into a tie-break during which Nadal committed three unforced errors, allowing Tsitsipas a way back into the match.

Inspired by that success, Tsitsipas pressed on to win the fourth and fifth sets, recording one of the biggest wins in his career as he chases a maiden Grand Slam title.

After clinching the win – and becoming only the second man to recover from two sets down to beat Nadal at a Grand Slam – Tsitsipas said he felt like he was “flying like a little bird” from the third set onwards.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies