'Flying like a little bird': Tsitsipas stages stunning comeback to beat Nadal in 5-set epic & book Aus Open semifinal vs Medvedev

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas launched an incredible comeback to defeat Rafael Nadal in five sets and advance to a semifinal date with Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Greek fifth seed needed more than four hours to seal the win against Nadal, 3-6 2-6 7-6 6-4 7-5, and will meet Medvedev after the Russian saw off compatriot Andrey Rublev in his respective quarterfinal clash.

🇬🇷 Comeback complete 🇬🇷@steftsitsipas comes from two sets to love down to advance to his second #AusOpen semifinal.#AO2021pic.twitter.com/8A9bkUwo26 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

Chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title, Nadal had seemed on course for victory when he opened up a two-set lead over the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, confidently sealing the first set 6-3 before taking the second 6-2 in similarly straightforward fashion.

But the Greek ace proved a tough nut to crack, sending the third set into a tie-break during which Nadal committed three unforced errors, allowing Tsitsipas a way back into the match.

Patience is a virtue 💯@steftsitsipas makes his move in the third set tiebreak, taking it 7-6(4) against Rafael Nadal.#AO2021 | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/POl55bBinC — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

Inspired by that success, Tsitsipas pressed on to win the fourth and fifth sets, recording one of the biggest wins in his career as he chases a maiden Grand Slam title.

After clinching the win – and becoming only the second man to recover from two sets down to beat Nadal at a Grand Slam – Tsitsipas said he felt like he was “flying like a little bird” from the third set onwards.