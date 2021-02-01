‘Feminists won’t like it’: Cheeky photo of Russian hockey club Spartak’s ‘new goalie’ courts controversy

Russian ice hockey club Spartak Moscow has become the subject of heated online debate after it posted a photo of a girl in a figure-hugging bodysuit and claimed she was the team’s new goaltender.

The team’s ‘rookie’ is seen standing with her back to the camera, wearing a red tight-fitting bodysuit clearly visible under a short transparent dress.

“We have been trying out a new goalie with a perfect reaction,” the team wrote, sharing the picture of the scantily clad female player.

“What do you think? We have also sent an official proposal to the IIHF to make the goal’s size smaller.”

Взяли на просмотр нового голкипера с отличной реакцией. Как вам? И заодно отправили в IIHF официальное предложение с просьбой о пересмотре размера хоккейных ворот 🥅 pic.twitter.com/1T49Vm9hGL — Spartak Moscow (@spartak_hc) January 31, 2021

The woman, wearing Spartak’s traditional red colors, had stockings instead of hockey pads, with her visible bum cheeks becoming a cause for heated debate among internet users.

While some Spartak fans enjoyed the joke, praising the team’s social media squad for their sense of humor, others suggested that they had crossed the line by posting the revealing photo.

“I’m afraid she will concede lots of goals,” one user joked.

“Can we take a look at all the contenders for this position?” said another.

“Well, yes, I think she plays by far better than Spartak’s goalie,” added a third.

“You should be cautious with such kind of posts. Feminists won’t appreciate it, they will accuse you of sexism” a fan wrote.

“That’s too much, not funny at all,” another tweet read.

“If you were in the US, you would be immediately sued for such jokes,” warned one user.

After 51 games, Spartak sits ninth in the KHL Western Conference and is yet to secure a playoff spot.

Two years ago, the team was embroiled in a sexist row after posting a raunchy picture of their presenter Yulia Ushakova lying near-naked on a treatment table.

Ushakova was mistakenly identified by some journalists as a player with Spartak's female team (which, in fact, doesn't exist).