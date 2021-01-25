 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Let me punch that booty!' UFC star Mike Perry works his boxing on girlfriend's BUTTOCKS during beach workout (VIDEO)

25 Jan, 2021 13:15
Get short URL
'Let me punch that booty!' UFC star Mike Perry works his boxing on girlfriend's BUTTOCKS during beach workout (VIDEO)
Alternative workout: UFC star "Platinum" Mike Perry © Reuters
Controversial UFC welterweight "Platinum" Mike Perry is never too far away from the headlines, and his latest Instagram post has attracted more attention after a playful pad session with his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.

Perry donned a pair of pink boxing gloves for a quick stint of pad work as Gonzalez, who has also cornered Perry for his last two UFC fights, held the mitts.

But, seemingly not fully happy with working the regular equipment, he decided to playfully turn his attention to his girlfriend's buttocks as as he lightly aimed a combination of punches to her backside instead.

Gonzalez recently gave birth to the pair's first baby, Ocean, and fans paid tribute to her post-pregnancy body in Perry's comments section.

"She is so damn unreal. I can’t believe she just had Ocean and look so damn amazing," said one, while another agreed, "Now that’s a natural woman. Gorgeous."

And one eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the real moment of interest was taking place in the background, saying, "We just gonna ignore the guy in the back with a 6 foot python around his neck?"

Yes. There actually was.

Also on rt.com ‘Get help’: Concern grows for UFC star Mike Perry after video post shows him bleeding heavily beside smashed door (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies