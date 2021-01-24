 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘He went crazy’: Russian team disqualified after skier clashes with Finnish rival before PLOWING INTO him at finish line (VIDEO)

24 Jan, 2021 14:33
Get short URL
‘He went crazy’: Russian team disqualified after skier clashes with Finnish rival before PLOWING INTO him at finish line (VIDEO)
Russia's Alexander Bolshunov clashed with a Finnish rival at the World Cup event in Lahti. © Twitter
The Russian men’s first team were stripped of their bronze medal in the 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Cross-country World Cup stage in Finland after skier Alexander Bolshunov clashed with a rival.

Racing for the finish line in a battle for second spot with Finland’s Joni Maki, Bolshunov found his route blocked off.

Unable to pass, the Russian lashed out with his stick before giving up the chase – but worse was to follow when Bolshunov plowed into his Finnish rival after crossing the line.   

One fan joked that Bolshunov's antics were more akin to MMA than cross-country skiing, while Russian media outlets described the 24-year-old star – who is a multiple champion in the prestigious Tour de Ski event – as “going crazy” with his actions at the finish line.

Commenting on the disqualification, a report on the FIS website said: “Due to a tight situation in choosing the lines towards the finish, which triggered an unsportsmanlike behavior of Bolshunov against Maki, Bolshunov [was] disqualified and thus the entire Team Russia 1.” 

However, Russia still claimed a medal in Lahti as the nation’s second team was promoted to third, having initially finished behind their countrymen in fourth place.

The Norwegian team claimed victory, while Finland’s podium finish was their first ever in the men’s relay event, thanks to their team of Maki, Perttu Hyvarinen, Ristomatti Hakola and Iivo Niskanen.  

Also on rt.com WATCH: Overjoyed Russian ski star turns medal ceremony into dance show with brilliant podium twirl

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies