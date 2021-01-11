WATCH: Overjoyed Russian ski star turns medal ceremony into dance show with brilliant podium twirl

Russian skiing champion Yuliya Stupak celebrated her silver medal at the Tour de Ski eccentrically, expressing her joy at the award ceremony with some ice-melting dance skills on the podium.

The 25-year-old couldn't hide her happiness after finishing second in the overall standings, vigorously celebrating a career-first podium finish at the prestigious 10-day event.

Stupak, who returned to the tour after giving birth to her child, just lost to Olympic and world champion Jessie Diggins of the USA, who notched the Tour de Ski title. Ebba Andersson of Sweden completed the podium, winning overall bronze.

Pre-tournament favorite Therese Johaug didn't compete this year as the entire Norway squad skipped the event due to pandemic-related concerns.

Stupak, who previously competed under the name Belorukova, scooped two bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She also holds two medals from the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, where she took silver in the women's relay and bronze in the team sprint.

The talented skier is expected to enlarge her collection of awards when she represents Russia at this year's world championships in Germany.