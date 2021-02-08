Mic check: NFL ace Tom Brady in ‘text apology’ as fans accuse rival of dropping Super Bowl slur claim because it had been recorded

Tom Brady has reportedly sent a lengthy message to Tyrann Mathieu after a fierce row during Super Bowl LV, with fans mocking the Kansas City Chiefs safety's claim that the NFL superstar had "called me something I won't repeat."

Brady clashed with Mathieu several times as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday, including an incident in which he was caught on film appearing to warn his opponent while gesturing angrily at him.

"Honey Badger" took to Twitter after the Chiefs' comprehensive 31-9 defeat to claim that Brady had directed a disgraceful insult at him, causing confusion among viewers and rumors that the 43-year-old could have made a racial slur.

"He called me something I won't repeat," Mathieu wrote in the now-deleted allegation.

Why’d you delete it ??? pic.twitter.com/BQcWrf3iRJ — el grinch (@H0neybadger2O) February 8, 2021

Brady tells Mathieu he's going at him all game. goes after him. then lets him know he went after him. pic.twitter.com/e5urtsD839 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 8, 2021

Lol the tweet was bs, Brady was Mic’d up the whole game so Mathieu realized that and deleted the tweet, next. https://t.co/yC29l9N0C4 — Joe (@JOE_CONTRERAS_) February 8, 2021

"But yeah, I'll let all the media throw me under the bus as if I did something or said something to him.

"Go back to my previous games against [him]. I showed nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him: I show grace."

Brady sent Mathieu an apology by text in which he called him the "ultimate competitor" and admitted that he had aimed to match his intensity in the game, according to ESPN.

i know we’re busy crowning tom brady rn and championships mean most but i will not remember a damn thing he did tonight other than jaw with tyrann mathieui am never going to forget this throw as long as i live https://t.co/y0BzI3J695 — akhil (@akhildoesthings) February 8, 2021

The NFL suspended Tom Brady for 1/4 season for doing nothing & you think they’d cover up him saying a racial slur? Brady has been in locker rooms for 20 years he’s not racist lmao. He made it up bc he was mad & deleted it once he found out Tom was mic’d so he didn’t get clowned. — Emile Smith-Rowe stan (@nicksbadtweets) February 8, 2021

Probably, but Mathieu tweets this out, I’d imagine something had to be said. Like bruh don’t run away from it, you tweeted it so what’s up ? — el grinch (@H0neybadger2O) February 8, 2021

The legendary veteran was also said to have told Mathieu how he had watched him since he broke into the professional game, told him that he wanted to apologize in person and called him an "incredible leader, champion and class act."

"I think Brady was mic'd up so he can prove it's a lie," said one fan amid arguments over Mathieu's motives for hastily removing his tweet.

"The tweet was bullsh*t," speculated another. "Brady was mic'd up the whole game so Mathieu realized that and deleted the tweet."

It would have been the story of the night if Tom Brady revealed himself as some racist. Can’t believe Tyrann tried that 🙄 — Jake Macomber (@jakemaccc) February 8, 2021

Jake, trust me. If Brady HAD said something "racist," it would have been picked up by the mic and ESPN would have gotten it out on their social media so fast, it would have made your head spin. — Terri Bey (@GioPontiFan) February 8, 2021

I have lots of haters. Enjoy this one. I know y’all couldn’t wait. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 8, 2021

Asked to elaborate on the row, Brady's teammate, Antonio Brown, said the trash talk had been a product of "emotions of the game". "Guys get caught up in the emotion but we got the victory," he added.

Wide receiver Mike Evans said he had enjoyed the spat. “I don’t know what it does for [Brady] but for the guys around us, we love that sh*t," he explained.

"We love when he gets fiery and competitive. There’s a lot of guys like that on this team, so when he does it he has a lot of guys to back him up.”

Brady did not publicly respond to the controversy, while Mathieu replied to a separate tweet about his performance on Monday: "I have lots of haters. Enjoy this one. I know you all couldn’t wait."