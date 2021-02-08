‘We f*cking did it’: Kinsey Wolanski’s Russian-born ex-boyfriend lauds Super Bowl LV streaker who promoted x-rated website (VIDEO)

Russian-born American prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was thrilled as a man in a pink swimsuit bearing the name of his porn site raced onto the Super Bowl pitch, holding up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

A huge global audience and the limited crowd of 22,000 people inside the Raymond James Stadium in Florida were stunned as the pitch invader, who has not been named, charged onto the turf in the lurid revealing outfit, interrupting the action in the fourth quarter.

NFL superstars including the Buccaneers' Tom Brady and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes watched the streaker reach the end-zone, raising his hands triumphantly in the air as he was eventually handcuffed and hauled off.

"We f*cking did it," said Zdorovetskiy, a 28-year-old Murmansk-born, Florida-based content creator who runs an adult website, has a litany of similar incidents to his name and has racked up billions of views on his YouTube channel. "That's how we do it, baby."

Kevin Harlan’s call of the #SuperBowl streaker on the field is incredible pic.twitter.com/NklrjZFE6I — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Quite a look from the Super Bowl streaker pic.twitter.com/2azljIoXFA — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 8, 2021

Fans joked that the intrepid invader had covered more yards than the Chiefs managed during their 31-9 defeat, and Zdorovetskiy hit back angrily at a report that called the streaker "the worst" and an "idiot", replying with an offer to "suck my f*cking d*ck."

NFL commentator Kevin Harlan delivered an epic description of the incursion to millions of viewing fans, telling the world: "Some guy has run on the field - some guy with a bra.

"And now he's not being chased, he's running down the middle of the 40, arms in the air in a victory salute.

The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/6JMeGNSEMR — BroBible (@BroBible) February 8, 2021

"He's pulling down his pants. Pull up your pants, my man - pull up those pants. Pull up your pants, take off the bra and be a man.

"The players, with hands on hips at the other end of the field, are looking at him and shaking their heads and saying, 'why oh why is this taking place in a Super Bowl?'"

Zdorovetskiy's ex-girfriend, Kinsey Wolanski, was said to have earned millions of dollars after running onto the pitch in a barely-there outfit during the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

That’s how we do it baby https://t.co/VT1a3nTnTT — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) February 8, 2021

The provocateur himself is currently banned from major sporting events. He has been arrested for entering the pitch during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final between Germany and Argentina in Brazil, trespassing for climbing the Hollywood sign in May 2016 and streaking during the NBA finals a month later.

Evidently undeterred, the former resident of Odessa, Ukraine ran on the pitch during the 2017 World Series and spent five days in an Egyptian jail for climbing the Pyramids of Giza in January 2020.

Even Zdorovetskiy's mother, Elena, has joined in on the act, reaching the boundary in an outfit branded with the name of her son's site at the 2019 World Cup final in an attempt to streak on the pitch.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's girlfriend by the way. Kinsey Wolanski pic.twitter.com/f7NkSgoeLW — Azamat (@azamat_GQ) June 1, 2019

My mom is crazy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GuDfyM2aU2 — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) July 14, 2019

Zdorovetskiy was in the headlines again last April when he was reportedly arrested in Miami after tackling a jogger in Miami, staddling her and punching her repeatedly in the face and chest.

Reports showed that he faced an aggravated battery charge and was released from jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

Zdorovetskiy was credited with coining the phrase "do you even lift, bro?" in a video in 2013, creating a term that has become beloved of gym goers and routinely used to mock people perceived to lack muscle.

A year earlier, he filmed a video chasing people while pretending to be a zombie in Miami - a reference to a face-eating attack made by a homeless man - and was arrested after staging a bomb hoax at a supermarket in the Florida city of Boca Raton.