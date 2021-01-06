‘Maybe traveling during a pandemic wasn’t such a good idea’: Fans SLAM US soccer star Alex Morgan after positive COVID-19 test

Women's US soccer starlet Alex Morgan's announcement that she had tested positive for COVID-19 was met by sympathy from some, but a number of fans showed little sympathy after she traveled to California for the Christmas break.

Morgan, 31, whose short spell in England with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end in December, revealed on Tuesday night that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," she stated.

"We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my team-mates back on the field soon.

"Be safe and happy new year."

One fan replied by sharing a picture from Morgan's sister's Instagram account showing the striker partying with her family over Christmas, saying: "Maybe traveling during a pandemic to celebrate Christmas with your extended family wasn't such a good idea, huh? Who could have predicted that?"

Another was similarly scathing, tweeting, "I used to have so much respect for you but you clearly disregarded COVID-19 protocols and guidelines and spent time with your family, in a large group, for the holidays! I've never seen someone so blatantly disregard public health guidelines!"

One supporter compared Morgan's decision to celebrate Christmas with her extended family with his own daughter's sacrifice, saying: "My daughter is a huge fan of yours.

"She even has your autograph from the 2015 Women's World Cup, where we attended the Australia game. She's 16 now. She would have loved to see family and friends over Zmas. Unlike you, she understands the need to make real sacrifices to fight this pandemic."

Another agreed, adding: "Yes. It's very hard to explain to elementary school aged kids on zoom why, after they hear all about and see their friends' trips and holiday photos, they are apparently the only ones who did nothing, stayed home, didn't see family."

Morgan's short loan stint in London saw her score twice in five games in the Women's Super League. She paid tribute to the club upon her departure, telling its official website: "I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family.

"From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization - one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special."

The club reciprocated, with head of women's football Heather Cowan heaping praise on the US striker."It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period," she said.

"The whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.

"We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs."

But it seems some of her superstar status has been eroded a tad following her recent actions.

"Alex continues to disregard public health guidelines for COVID-19," tweeted one fan.

"I’ve counted a handful of occasions where she has gathered with family and friends, and hasn’t followed recommended guidelines."

And another tweeted the star saying they hope she doesn't neglect COVID protocols when she returns to training.

"I hope you have guidelines players must follow before bringing them together for a camp in the midst of a pandemic. Any player disregarding public health guidelines like this is setting a bad example, putting those most vulnerable at risk and should not be allowed to join."