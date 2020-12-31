‘So dumb it hurts my feelings’: Joe Rogan incredulous after magazine apologizes for urging women to ‘burn off Christmas calories’

UFC pundit and podcast superstar Joe Rogan was among those left in disbelief after the woke mob forced a UK fitness magazine to apologize for a “toxic” message encouraging women to “burn off Christmas calories.”

You would imagine that one of the purposes of a fitness magazine is to encourage its readers exercise, but a seemingly harmless call for women to get active on Boxing Day by the UK edition of Women’s Fitness led to the publication being accused of “concerning and problematic language.”

“Are you getting out for a run, walk or cycle today? It’s a great day to burn off those Christmas calories… post your pics here!” the magazine urged its followers on Twitter… only to ride into a row with the right-on brigade.

Psychiatrist and author Dr Sarah Vohra replied to the post accusing the magazine of a “damaging marketing campaign.”

“Hugely concerning and problematic language,” pontificated Vohra.

“We shouldn’t be ascribing moral labels to food and exercise or encouraging people to adopt an earn and burn mentality; it’s the fall out from these damaging marketing campaigns that I see only too well in clinic.

“As a mainstream fitness magazine, why not use the opportunity to promote the positive mental and physical health benefits to be gained from going outdoors/ exercise; improved mood, better sleep, more energy etc. Disappointing.”

Other upset observers were quick to take offense, with one writing: “I find it really sad that in 2020 you’re promoting the need to ‘burn off’ Christmas calories.

“I think that’s a very triggering and outdated message to be sharing. You’re encouraging women to work out from a place of guilt/shame which I think is very dangerous and negative.”

Another Twitter user concurred, complaining: “You really need to think about what you are posting and the negative effects it will have!”

Concerned by the growing tide of self-righteous anger, Women’s Fitness replied to Dr Vohra in an attempt to explain its innocuous post.

“Sorry to hear you've seen some distressing examples of food issues. We weren't saying people had to burn off calories,” the magazine groveled.

“The reality is that some people will have eaten more than usual and may be feeling that they want to do something about it. Or some people may feel OK with it.”

The magazine then issued a general apology to anyone “upset” by its call to exercise.

“Sorry to anyone upset by our recent post about getting out and burning off Xmas calories. We were trying to encourage you to exercise, share your pics and to not to wait until January if you have fitness or weight-loss goals. We know that not everyone exercises for weight loss,” read the contrite message.

The bizarre tale made its way to UFC pundit and podcast king Rogan, so often a bastion of common sense in the face of the virtual-signaling hordes.

“This is so dumb it hurts my feelings,” wrote Rogan as he shared the story with his 11.7 million followers on Instagram.

Rogan wasn’t the only one dumbfounded by the magazine’s apology.

“Everyone is offended by everything,” read one reply, while another wrote: “Woke culture sucks.”

Mobilizing on Twitter, a fellow member of the anti-woke resistance sarcastically wrote: “Exactly, a fitness magazine should NOT discuss fitness. I also get triggered when GQ talks about fashion, Sports Illustrated mentions sports, Entertainment mentions celebrities, or when Rolling Stone has the nerve to discuss music. How. Dare. They."

Others questioned whether the outrage was, in fact, meant as satire – but alas, it seems those who complained were completely earnest.

Such are the perilous times in which we live, when even a fitness magazine encouraging its readers to exercise comes with all sorts of problematic strings attached.